Cheer Gabi Butler talks about his controversial parents

The Netflix documentary series, launched in early January, follows the cheerleaders of Navarro College as they prepare to face the NCA National Daytona Championship, and compete for their 14th title. And while spectators at home (including Reese witherspoon Y Chrissy Teigen) rooted for Jerry harris make mat Morgan Simianer paste the pyramid and Mackenzie "Sherbs" Sherburn to recover from a tragic fall, they hesitated to encourage Gabi Butlerthey are, rather, energetic parents.

Throughout the six-episode show, the Boca Raton-based couple seemed to put too much pressure on their daughter, even criticizing her for eating only one egg. (Instead, her mother recommended choosing jaca, which would supposedly keep her full for up to 12 hours).

And now, after the violent reaction of the Internet, the 22-year-old addressed the controversy during an appearance in The Ellen DeGeneres show. "When the show came out, we all saw it together as a family and we thought, & # 39; Oh, wow & # 39;", she admitted as a presenter. Ellen Degeneres. "It was a great opening for all of us."