Cheer Gabi Butler talks about his controversial parents

It is safe to say that the world is turning Encourage.
The Netflix documentary series, launched in early January, follows the cheerleaders of Navarro College as they prepare to face the NCA National Daytona Championship, and compete for their 14th title. And while spectators at home (including Reese witherspoon Y Chrissy Teigen) rooted for Jerry harris make mat Morgan Simianer paste the pyramid and Mackenzie "Sherbs" Sherburn to recover from a tragic fall, they hesitated to encourage Gabi Butlerthey are, rather, energetic parents.
Throughout the six-episode show, the Boca Raton-based couple seemed to put too much pressure on their daughter, even criticizing her for eating only one egg. (Instead, her mother recommended choosing jaca, which would supposedly keep her full for up to 12 hours).
And now, after the violent reaction of the Internet, the 22-year-old addressed the controversy during an appearance in The Ellen DeGeneres show. "When the show came out, we all saw it together as a family and we thought, & # 39; Oh, wow & # 39;", she admitted as a presenter. Ellen Degeneres. "It was a great opening for all of us."
"My parents said,‘ Wow, maybe we need to let her be more independent and let her make her own decisions for herself, "Gabi added. "I really think it was great because I really started to love myself more and be like, I have to be more positive with myself. I'm very grateful for the show."
Of course, she is not the only elite athlete whose life has changed for the better. During an emotional moment in the program, La & # 39; Darius shares how her brothers refused to accept their sexuality. The physical and sexual abuse reached a point where he considered taking his own life.
"When we started the show, I was a little nervous, a little scared," he explained to Ellen. "Nobody really wants to talk about the bad things that happened in their life and have it on camera."
But it was that openness and honesty that allowed him to move on.
"(My mother) called me immediately after and said: & # 39; Oh my God, D … I'm so proud of you. I never knew how strong you were or what you were really going through until I saw on camera & # 39; "he said. "After the show, I felt much better because I walked away from all my chains. I felt that they were holding me back and I felt that I was finally free, that I could fly."
And despite everything, coach Monica Aldama It is next to your team. "These are like my children," she said enthusiastically. "They come to me with their problems, so I listen to their stories, I see their tears. I never want anyone to feel that they were less than how they were born. I am very passionate and want to protect through everything."
