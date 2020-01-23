Chaotic college basketball teams deserve your attention before the NCAA Tournament

%MINIFYHTML682cac0a163f1cf291ce713c0d539d6411% %MINIFYHTML682cac0a163f1cf291ce713c0d539d6412%

College football is over, the NFL has one game left and the NBA and the NHL have not yet reached their limit. That means one thing for sports fans: it's time to invest in college basketball, which is less than two months away from Selection Sunday.

But, beyond the alma mater fandom, it can be difficult to parachute in a season and analyze which equipment is worth paying attention to. That is the problem facing Sporting News reporter Dan Bernstein, who has been busy covering football in recent months. He had the help of college basketball guru Eli Boettger to discover where to focus his attention, with a particular emphasis on chaos and funny basketball styles.

Hopefully this conversation can provide a road map for fans who immerse themselves again in the university game in the coming months:

Dan Bernstein: So, I suppose college basketball is quite normal this year, with Duke, North Carolina, Kentucky and Kansas closed to be the final four contenders?

Eli Boettger: Not quite. Since North Carolina's first-year star Cole Anthony has fallen, the Tar Heels have been one of the worst power conference teams in the nation, and they would be lucky enough to get to the bubble conversation in March.

The future is much brighter for the other three: Kansas is looking for the role of a national contender with the central duo of star guard Devon Dotson and Udoka Azubuike. Groups led by Duke and Kentucky freshmen have recovered from the impressive November losses to Stephen F. Austin and Evansville, respectively.

DB: Well, that should open at least a little gap for sleeping teams to make a dent in the national scene. With Anthony out for much of the year, which of the country's freshmen has been more fun to watch? Is anyone bringing Ja Morant energy to the table?

EB: Grand Duke Vernon Carey Jr. is likely to be approved as the best freshman in the country up to this point, but Georgia combined guard Anthony Edwards is the television chronicler. Although the Bulldogs may not have the skills of an NCAA Tournament team, Edwards dazzles with his impressive offensive arsenal and coach Tom Crean has released him in terms of use. The 37-point Edwards explosion against the state of Michigan on Maui was one of the most impressive individual performances of the season.

DB: You had me in "I might not have the skills of an NCAA tournament team." Elite players in squadrons are more or less an ingredient for the magical moments of college basketball. I assume Georgia will need to win the SEC tournament to do March Madness?

EB: You will see several teams looking to push in March behind their best winners. Edwards is one, and I also have my eyes on Markus Howard de Marquette and Jordan Ford of Saint Mary's. Howard has reached the benchmark of 30 points in half of his appearances this year, while Ford has more than 22 points per night. Be sure to control this pair of elite senior guards who advance.

DB: Seeing him before this year, Howard is definitely someone to enjoy. It's great when fans can see a player in the ranks of the university for a couple of seasons. So, this Santa Maria team: good enough to be better than 10 seeds? Or is the team a more questionable bubble team? As always, I am intrigued by the WCC competitors and their potential to surprise conference programs.

EB: Not if the defense keeps fighting. The Gaels remain one of the best offensive teams in the country (largely thanks to Ford), but there are serious doubts about whether this team can get enough stops to win their half-court games. Saint Mary's might need to split his series with Gonzaga to feel secure about a tournament bid after suffering losses to Winthrop, Pacific and Santa Clara.

DB: It is understood. We are getting to the good now. Give me two other schools that people are surprised to be in the mix for a tournament offer, and why they can bring chaos to college basketball at the end of the season.

EB: Rutgers, Rutgers and more Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights, if you can believe it, are ranked in the Top 25 AP for the first time since the 1970s. Steve Pikiell's group is led by a solid back-track duo in Ron Harper Jr. and Geo Baker and a stingy defense .

If Rutgers is not your favorite flavor of the month, DePaul is another fun option. The Blue Demons have not reached the NCAA Tournament since 2004 and could make an appearance in March if they can navigate the challenging Big East. DePaul already has victories against Iowa, Texas Tech, Butler and Minnesota.

DB: Honestly, both are quite difficult to believe, since they have been disconnected from the university game in recent months. But I am in favor of that development. After looking at the polls, I see that San Diego State and Dayton are flying high. Before you let go, would you mind commenting how far those teams could go in March?

EB: Any casual college basketball conversation this season won't last long until someone mentions San Diego State and Dayton. It is not often that Mountain West or Atlantic 10 have national title candidates, but that is the legitimate case so far.

The undefeated Aztecs are led by Malachi Flynn, a dynamic transfer from the state of Washington, a dynamic shipowner who can score from all three levels and also distribute at a high rate. As for Dayton, the Flyers have one of the best players in the country in striker Obi Toppin. He has shot on the draft boards thanks to his breakout season and has one of the best offenses in the nation to accompany.

DB: I will see some Aztecs and Flyers over the next two weeks: they are checking the boxes I am looking for and they will surely play postseason basketball. And I like the profiles of Georgia and Saint Mary's as marginal teams to enter. Anyway, thanks for the primer. It will be useful.

EB: Anytime. Always glad to have more people to talk about night games between random teams. It is a beautiful time of the year.