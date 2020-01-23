Channing Tatum and Jessie J get back together officially after a brief separation

After a brief separation in December, Channing Tatum and Jessie J are "completely together." Experts say that the couple realized during their break how much they care about each other, and now they are "inseparable,quot; after rekindling their romance.

According to ME! News, the Mike Magic star and the Bang bang The singer took a break a few weeks ago after a year of dating, but simply did not stay. The insider's post says that the duo seems very happy now that they are spending time together again, and Jessie has been at Tatum's house for the past week. The source also describes the couple as "super dizzying with each other."

Channing Tatum and Jessie J were reportedly seen shopping at Restoration Hardware in Los Angeles with Tatum's daughter, Everly. https://t.co/rLkLWFM76N – Globalnews.ca (@globalnews) January 23, 2020

Another source says they recently saw the couple shopping in Los Angeles and "they were both in a very good mood and together all the time, while giving their opinions on different items."

When the separation was first known, experts said Channing and Jessie ended up due to the long distance between them. Tatum lives in Los Angeles so he can be close to his six-year-old daughter Everly, who he shares with his ex-wife Jenna Dewan. Meanwhile, Jessie J is based in the United Kingdom.

Not only do they live on separate continents, but their successful careers keep them in high demand, and that means they both travel and work regularly throughout the world.

Jessie J, Channing Tatum could not stay away since they were together again two months after the separation https://t.co/3fv6dcjujD pic.twitter.com/aDlT1CCF8T – NowNews 🇵🇰 (@NowNewsPK) January 23, 2020

At the time of the breakup, insider said Tatum is "super busy with his career,quot; while also a father. And he has many jobs and trips in the coming months, which has made it difficult for him to manage his time and balance his career and private life.

Despite his busy work schedule, Tatum apparently wants to be in a relationship. After separating from Jessie J, the actor would have opened an account in the exclusive Raya dating application. He used the song Brown sugar by D & # 39; Angelo for his profile that said: "And yes, it used to be a stripper. I'm sorry."

Channing Tatum and Jessie J. were first made public with their romance in October 2018, a few days after Dewan filed for divorce from Tatum after eight years of marriage. Jessie J (born Jessica Cornish) met Tatum in 2015 when she presented the MTV Movie Award for best comic performance for her role in 21 Jump Street.



