Channing Tatum and Jessie J & # 39; completely back & # 39; in less than two months after separation

According to reports, the actor of & # 39; Kingsman: The Golden Circle & # 39; and the singer of & # 39; Nobody & # 39; s Perfect & # 39; They decided to give their relationship a new chance because & # 39; they really care about each other & # 39;

Channing Tatum Y Jessie J They are not yet on top of each other after all. Less than two months after closing their relationship, the American actor and the English singer would have rekindled their romance.

According to E! News source, the "Mike Magic"Hunk and the creator of hits" Domino "are" completely together ", weeks after they ended their relationship in 2019. The so-called insider dishes," they took a few weeks apart but finally decided that they really care about each other for the other ".

Although the couple has not confirmed the reconciliation report, it seems to be only a matter of time before they see them together, since the source says that the 39-year-old actor and the 31-year-old singer "seem very happy to be spending time together. again ". The source adds: "Jessie has been staying at Channing's house last week. They are very dizzy."

Channing and Jessie were romantically linked for the first time in 2018, after their separation from their wife Jenna Dewan After almost nine years of marriage. After more than a year together, Channing and Jessie allegedly separated in December last year.

"There was no drama. They simply decided to separate and remain good friends," a source said at the time. Since then, the "21 Jump Street"It was discovered that Star had joined a dating application called Raya. Reportedly, her shameless profile read:" And yes, it used to be a stripper. I'm sorry."

Jessie, meanwhile, apparently addressed his separation in a late December publication on healing. "Time is the gift. Time is fear. Time is magic. Time is memory. Time is change. Time is pain. Time is healing," he wrote at the time. "Billions of people around the world … miss someone who has lost. They feel useless. YOU ARE LOVED."

However, the news of their meeting would not be a surprise for fans, as they were recently seen meeting for a shopping trip in Los Angeles. A source said about his departure: "There was no PDA, but both were in a very good mood and together all the time to give their opinions on different articles."