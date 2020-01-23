Celebrate Tiffani Thiessen's B-Day with Kelly Kapowski's best moments

"Hey, hey, hey. What's going on here?"

Don't worry, Mr. Belding, we're just celebrating that today is Tiffani Thiessen& # 39; the birthday of!

Today, the actress best known for her role as Kelly Kapowski in Saved by the Bell turns 47 and we are playing in another year around the sun with its best moments of the iconic series.

From her fashion to her dance and her love story with Zack Morris, we couldn't get enough of the great character that grew up.

And the best news for show fans? Peacock, the new NBC streaming service that will arrive later this year, announced that it will restart Saved by the Bell!

The new series introduces Zack Morris as governor of California, and when Governor Morris gets in trouble for closing too many low-income high schools, he proposes that they send affected students to the highest-performing schools in the state, including Bayside High.