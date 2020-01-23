Celebrate Tiffani Thiessen's B-Day with Kelly Kapowski's best moments

"Hey, hey, hey. What's going on here?"
Don't worry, Mr. Belding, we're just celebrating that today is Tiffani Thiessen& # 39; the birthday of!
Today, the actress best known for her role as Kelly Kapowski in Saved by the Bell turns 47 and we are playing in another year around the sun with its best moments of the iconic series.
From her fashion to her dance and her love story with Zack Morris, we couldn't get enough of the great character that grew up.
And the best news for show fans? Peacock, the new NBC streaming service that will arrive later this year, announced that it will restart Saved by the Bell!
The new series introduces Zack Morris as governor of California, and when Governor Morris gets in trouble for closing too many low-income high schools, he proposes that they send affected students to the highest-performing schools in the state, including Bayside High.
Until we can finally see that, we'll just have to make a trip down the memory lane of the original series.
Check out some of Kelly Kapowski's best moments below!
You have to be Zit-ting Me
We've all been teenagers, so we know how horrible a grain is!
When Kelly Kapowski (Tiffani Thiessen) Get one, use a cream that turns out to be too good to be true … and make your face brown.
However, fortunately she is confused with her school spirit, which means she can still walk away as the queen of homecoming.
Saving the day
The great place to be was obviously The Max, which made it even more heartbreaking when it was announced that they would close due $ 10,000 in late rent.
However, Kelly and the gang save the day when they discover their school's old school radio station and use it to help save The Max.
Personal dance
When Kelly couldn't afford to go to prom in season two, we felt crushed, until Zack Morris shows up to give Kelly her own personal dance picnic.
Basically, these two were a dream couple that was growing up.
Drama queen
Talk about the literal drama. When children have to make a version of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs for his high school work, Zack Morris (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) is upset because Kelly is not playing Snow White, which means she will have to kiss someone else.
However, leave it to your friends to come up with a new version of the classic, organizing the play so Kelly and Zack can have their kiss at the end.
Accidental model
Okay, so it was really a bit strange that Zack Morris made a calendar of all the girls (making another of his typical schemes), but at least Kelly Kapowski laughed for the last time when the modeling agents noticed her.
Gary Null / NBCU Photo Bank
Sending it
It is logical that the two characters have married in the television movie that came out after the series. Saved by the bell: the university years continuation.
We are nostalgic just thinking about how we sent this couple on television for so long and watching them get married was an appropriate end to the gang.
An interesting meeting
Well, then obviously this is not a canon since it was a sketch for The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, but we still enjoyed seeing a reimagined version of Bayside High where Jimmy Fallon She is a student and it turns out Kelly is pregnant.
The sketch made us laugh a lot, but we also missed the team.
