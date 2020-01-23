Burkina Faso will recruit civilians in the fight against armed groups | Burkina Faso News

%MINIFYHTML9a5b1f9dd1e249bab73a72dc9f9b51d811% %MINIFYHTML9a5b1f9dd1e249bab73a72dc9f9b51d812%

The Burkina Faso parliament has passed legislation that allows the military to use civilian volunteers in the fight against armed groups.

Legislators in the West African Nation Thursday allowed the military "with little staff,quot; to arm civilians, a measure that underlines how outnumbered are the country's soldiers amid growing attacks.

Defense Minister Cherif Sy said civilian recruits will undergo two weeks of training. He said the volunteers must be 18 years old and will undergo a "moral investigation,quot; before they are allowed to serve.

"It's not about making cannon fodder," he said. "We want to prevent these volunteers from becoming militias."

Burkina Faso's army has struggled to contain the spread of violent attacks despite training and assistance from France and the United States.

He has also been criticized for committing abuse during his offensive against suspected combatants.

Corinne Dufka, director of Human Rights Watch (HRW) for West Africa, said Thursday that the government has not investigated a pattern of alleged murders by its own security services.

"This new plan to outsource security operations to civilians threatens to lead to more abuse."

The human rights group said last year that more than 150 men, mostly Peuhl ethnic shepherds, were killed by Burkinabe security forces after being accused of supporting armed groups.

Continuous attacks

The government declared two days of national mourning on Tuesday after an attack on two villages, in which at least 36 civilians died, in the latest violence that shook the country.

The incidents led hundreds of people to flee the area and take refuge in the city of Kaya, residents told the AFP news agency.

Burkina Faso, as well as neighbors Mali and Niger, has suffered frequent attacks from armed groups since early 2015, when violence began to spread throughout the Sahel region.

According to the United Nations, some 4,000 people died in attacks in all three countries last year.