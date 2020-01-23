Bulgaria accuses 3 Russian agents in case of poisoning

%MINIFYHTML4ba71419a4ef3d962ac668a37b4ff91911% %MINIFYHTML4ba71419a4ef3d962ac668a37b4ff91912%

The Times identified six agents from Unit 29155 who appear to have been involved in the operation to kill Mr. Gebrev and the others. The three defendants arrived in Bulgaria on Thursday shortly before Gebrev became ill at a dinner with business partners at the end of April 2015.

Although prosecutors did not name the men, using travel information, The Times was able to identify them by their aliases: Sergei Fedotov, Sergei Pavlov and Georgi Gorshkov. (Agents using the names Fedotov and Pavlov also participated in the supervision and planning of Skripal poisoning, according to European security officials.)

In Sofia, agents checked into a hotel near Mr. Gebrev's offices and insisted on rooms with windows that led to the entrance to an underground parking lot, investigators said. One of the men got into the garage and, according to the granulated surveillance video, seems to smear a substance on the handles of the cars belonging to the victims.

%MINIFYHTML4ba71419a4ef3d962ac668a37b4ff91913% %MINIFYHTML4ba71419a4ef3d962ac668a37b4ff91914%

That was only the first poisoning. Investigators say that after not killing Mr. Gebrev and the others, Mr. Fedotov and another agent returned a month later and poisoned him and his son again while they were convalescing at his home in the Black Sea. Again, they could not kill their victims, although Gebrev says his business continues to suffer.

In Thursday's statement, the Attorney General's office said European arrest warrants and Interpol's red notices (requests for other countries to arrest suspects) had been filed by the three men involved in the first poisoning. It is unclear whether investigators plan to accuse the other men involved in the operation.

Dmitri S. Peskov, spokesman for Russian President Vladimir V. Putin, did not immediately respond to a request for comment, although in the past he refused to report on Unit 29155 as "fiction."

However, on occasion, Putin, who signed a law in 2006 that allowed Russian operatives to carry out murders abroad, has been less equivocal. When asked last month about Russian involvement in the murder of a former Chechen rebel commander in Berlin last year, he intentionally refused to deny it, calling the victim "an absolutely bloodthirsty murderer."