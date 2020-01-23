Budweiser celebrates & # 39; typical Americans & # 39; In the Super Bowl announcement, he receives praise on social media

A way to receive almost unanimous approval from a commercial? Point to "typical Americans,quot; who like beer.

Budweiser wisely followed that formula with his new Super Bowl announcement, which was revealed Thursday morning. It features inspiring people like Ken Nwadike Jr., founder of the Free Hugs Project, and Hannah Gavios, who finished the 2019 New York City marathon with crutches three years after suffering a spinal cord injury while fleeing an attacker.

The commercial also shows the celebrations of the National World Series champions and the US women's national soccer team, winner of the World Cup.

"Typical Americans. Always celebrating with their typical American beer."

USWNT star Ali Krieger praised the announcement on Twitter: "Every time I look, I can relive one of the best moments of my life with (his wife and teammate) Ashlyn Harris. Greetings!"

And it wasn't just Krieger. The commercial quickly became a great success in social networks.

You all made my year with this !!! Thank you for recognizing my efforts to spread peace and love throughout the world! ♥ ️🌎 # Typical American – Free hugs project (@FreeHugsProject) January 23, 2020

so sick. especially including the America team👏🏻🇺🇸 – Caroline Hassall (@ carolinehassal1) January 23, 2020

Amazing! So necessary at this time. Thank you – Gregory Mark Carver (@ mcarver58) January 23, 2020

Ok, that made me cry … just a little. Good for you Budweiser. Good on you. – JaneJensen (@JaneJensen) January 23, 2020

For the first time in my many years on Twitter, I am completely impressed with a promoted Tweet. Bravo Bud – Dan Bowen (@ScotchGuyDan) January 23, 2020

Yes, America and beer. Keep what works.