Bruno Fernandes: Manchester United at 10 million pounds from the valuation of Sporting Lisbon | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML85682b6085f245a5e488cfd8282d656411% %MINIFYHTML85682b6085f245a5e488cfd8282d656412%





Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes wants to join Manchester United

%MINIFYHTML85682b6085f245a5e488cfd8282d656413% %MINIFYHTML85682b6085f245a5e488cfd8282d656414%

Manchester United and Sporting Lisbon remain at a standstill with respect to the transfer of Bruno Fernandes, with the clubs separated by £ 10 million in valuation.

In the absence of eight days for the window, the agreement has stalled, without further planned negotiations.

Last week, Sporting was optimistic because they had the basis of an agreement with United to buy the 25-year-old midfielder.

Man City vs Man Utd Live

Super agent Jorge Mendes flew to Manchester with Sporting President Frederico Varandas and his football director Hugo Viana to finalize an agreement with United Executive Vice President Ed Woodward.

After the conclusion of his trip to the United Kingdom, Varandas' mood was mixed. He regretted losing a star player, but he was glad that, in principle, a transfer fee of £ 55 million had been agreed with United.

0:23 Agent Jorge Mendes talks about the future of Fernandes Agent Jorge Mendes talks about the future of Fernandes

In the days that followed, Varandas' optimism was tempered by a change of United's stance.

Instead of moving forward with the agreed agreement of 55 million pounds, United said they were only willing to offer 42 million pounds for Fernandes.

United, driven by the belief that Sporting was desperate to raise funds before the end of this month, thought the Portuguese club would accept the lowest offer.

United lost 2-0 at home to Burnley on Wednesday night

Agent Mendes, who has been advising Sporting about transfers since last summer, suggested to Sky Sports News that United risked losing an agreement if they expected much more.

"If he (Fernandes) does not leave now, he will be safe in the summer because Sporting, they have already talked to other clubs and something will happen," he said.

The agreement is further complicated by suggestions that Fernandes' contract includes a clause whereby his agent, Miguel Pinho, will receive 10 percent or £ 4 million, if Sporting receives an offer of £ 42 million for his player, even if the agreement is not concluded.

For now, the possibility of an agreement remains. Negotiations are suspended but have not ended and relations between the two clubs and their respective agents remain cordial.

Ed Woodward has been subjected to abusive songs by United fans

Pressure on Woodward to increase his Ole Gunnar Solk squad intensified last night with Burnley's 2-0 victory at Old Trafford.

Fernandes wants to join United, but as he is, he is still a sports player and continues to play.

United's offer remains lower than Tottenham's offer six months ago at a rate of € 45m (£ 38.3m), plus another € 20m (£ 17m) in bonds.