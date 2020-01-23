Brooks Laich puts happiness first amid Julianne Hough's marriage problems

Brooks Laich It is to put happiness first.

The 36-year-old hockey player visited Instagram on Wednesday to share how he is putting joy at the forefront.

"My new motto," he wrote next to a quote that said: "But first, happiness." "Lately I have been reassessing many things in my life, and one of the most important things I have been seeing is how I spend my time every day. I am redefining my priorities and putting happiness in the foreground." I am making changes to my daily routine and prioritizing the things that give me the most joy. Everything else lines up behind that. "

Then, Laich explained that this marked the first week of his "new approach,quot; and said that until now "he absolutely loved him."

"I will play a little more, mark it and then share with you what my day looks like," he continued. "I am sharing this with you to encourage you to evaluate your life, how you spend your time and what you prioritize daily. Do you wake up with a list of things to do every morning or do you wake up? And do things that bring you complete and absolute happiness?

He then encouraged his followers to share their thoughts on this approach and how it relates to their lives.