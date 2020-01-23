Brooks Laich puts happiness first amid Julianne Hough's marriage problems

Brooks Laich It is to put happiness first.
The 36-year-old hockey player visited Instagram on Wednesday to share how he is putting joy at the forefront.
"My new motto," he wrote next to a quote that said: "But first, happiness." "Lately I have been reassessing many things in my life, and one of the most important things I have been seeing is how I spend my time every day. I am redefining my priorities and putting happiness in the foreground." I am making changes to my daily routine and prioritizing the things that give me the most joy. Everything else lines up behind that. "
Then, Laich explained that this marked the first week of his "new approach,quot; and said that until now "he absolutely loved him."
"I will play a little more, mark it and then share with you what my day looks like," he continued. "I am sharing this with you to encourage you to evaluate your life, how you spend your time and what you prioritize daily. Do you wake up with a list of things to do every morning or do you wake up? And do things that bring you complete and absolute happiness?
He then encouraged his followers to share their thoughts on this approach and how it relates to their lives.
In December, Laich shared an Instagram post in which he said "he is always working to become a better man." He also shared a template to fill in his blanks of his goals for 2020, which included starting to play the piano again, having more space in his day and learning "more about intimacy and my sexuality."
During a recent podcast episode, he also explained that he is learning about a new concept called "pleasure first," which he described as part of his "trip in 2020."
"Pleasure first is a new concept that I am trying to explore in my life because it has not been," he said during an episode of the How men think podcast "It has been almost the last in the course of my life."
2020 has certainly been a year of changes for Laich. Earlier this month, a source told E! News Laich and his wife Julianne Hough They have been "spending time apart."
"They don't even know what to call it," a source told E! News. "There is a lot of love and excitement there and they are going through something very personal. She has been very private about this moment in her life and is not making any official announcement. She is fulfilling her work commitments, like him, and keeps separate. But things have definitely changed in their relationship. "
Hough and Laich married in 2017.
