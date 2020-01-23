Brian Hughes extends leadership in the race for the title of riders | Racing news

%MINIFYHTML8077c41ff1c43b2c18e2625c5239bbb811% %MINIFYHTML8077c41ff1c43b2c18e2625c5239bbb812%





Brian Hughes extended his advantage over the injured Richard Johnson to four in the national championship of hunting riders in Wetherby, but remains firm that his commitment to the title is "by no means an open goal."

Charmant's 23-point victory, with a 16-1 probability, in the Follow At RacingTV on Twitter Handicap Chase led Hughes to 115 for the season.

Johnson, champion in each of the last four years, is on the sidelines after breaking his arm in a fall at Exeter on Tuesday, and Hughes' closest closest challenger, Sam Twiston-Davies, is 29.

However, Hughes said: "This is not an open goal at all. I have to stay in one piece, and Richard Johnson will return."

"As it has been shown in other years, he is a determined man."

In case Hughes prevails at the end of April, he will become the first winner of the title in the north since Jonjo O & # 39; Neill in 1979-80. However, distrust the traps of jumping races.

"What happened to Richard Johnson demonstrates how a jump rider lives day by day; you're only one fall from your season," he said.

"One minute you are up, the next you are down.

"Don't get me wrong, I'd love to (win the title).

"But it is by no means an inevitable conclusion. You try not to put it in the foreground in your mind, something that then clouds your judgment."

He admitted, after James Ewart's Charmant Pie was freed by the unfortunate fall of The Paddy Pie in the penultimate, that his trial was momentarily wrong at the next fence, where his partner made the necessary adjustment.

"That was a jockey mistake. I went and squeezed it for something that wasn't there," he said.

"Luckily he's smarter than me! I left him alone at the end."

Tavus had previously remained on course for a possible trip to the Cheltenham Festival when he returned to his winning form on the Everyven Live On Racing TV Juvenile Hurdle.

The young man of Jedd O & # 39; Keeffe could not handle the hope of Triumph Hurdle Allmankind when he was sixth of eight in the Grade One Final at Chepstow last time.

But after Hughes and the Dark Lochnagar market rival fell early, Tavus made no mistake with Joe Colliver for a three-run success in 2-1, his second win in three over jumps.

When asked if a trip to Cheltenham in March invites the obstacle for disabled youth Boodles, O & # 39; Keeffe said: "I am sure you will have a ticket."

The North Yorkshire coach expects a return to class to suit Tavus, a three-time flat winner for Roger Charlton.

"I would like your jump to be fixed."

"The race has obviously crumbled a bit, but I think it would be a horse that would have a better pace of follow-up and produce a little later, but Joe had to do what he had to do today."

"I think I could jump a little more polished in a better race, but you'll need to do it, right?"

Katy Price was recovering the previously lost expenses with the four and a half year victory of Itsamanslife on William Hill Medieval Day – Saturday February 1 Handicap Chase.

Hay-on Wye's coach stayed out of his pocket when both Itsamanslife and his stablemate Clondaw Rigger, again in opposition here, made the seven-hour round trip to Huntingdon this month just for that meeting to suffer a late abandonment due to flooding. .

He had much more to smile after the seven-year victory with 17-2 under Ben Poste, the favorite Dino Boy.

To a large extent, Price also found himself expressing an improvised comment in a straight line, for partial owner Nick Elliott, on vacation in the Caribbean and not knowing that there was a delayed start while the horse ambulance regained its position after an injury to the previous career

She said: "You overcome ups and downs in the races and you think you'll improve tomorrow and don't do it.

"So, just when you think & # 39; Oh, I can't do this anymore & # 39 ;, I had a second two days ago in 66-1 at Exeter, and now we had a good victory today."

As for his commentary skills, he does not anticipate an imminent change of profession.

Price added: "The other owner (in partnership with the McLeish family) is on vacation in Barbados. He did not realize that there was a delay in the races, so he called me when they were reaching the final curve and said & # 39 ; What is the problem? Result? & # 39;

"I said & # 39; he's in the lead, he's in the lead … & # 39; – I'm not going to retire as a commentator anyway!"

Price was not the only long-distance traveler who made the trip to Wetherby worthwhile.

Devon coach Nigel Hawke, Pola Chance beat his elders in the Handicap Hurdle obstacle of racingtv.com: the 7-1 shot symmetrically broke his duck on the seventh attempt, by seven longs under David Noonan,

Then, at the close of Watch Racing TV. In the stunning HD EBF "National Hunt,quot; Novices & # 39; Hurdle, Milton Harris sent Stimulating Song from Wiltshire to win his first race as well.