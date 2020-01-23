Brad Pitt says his Oscar 2020 date could be this lucky celebrity

Brad Pitt He has been having a great awards season.

In its SAG 2020 Awards speech, revealed in Tinder. In its 2020 golden balloons speech, he joked about his love life. And while I was at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival last night, he joked with E! News about his Tinder profile and who he could take to the biggest movie night.

Pitt received the Maltin Modern Masters Award at the ceremony last night. While on the red carpet of the event, he served E! News about his future in social networks and about who he intends to take to the Academy Awards, where he is nominated for Best Supporting Actor.

First the Once upon a time … in Hollywood Star was asked to comment on the use of his dating application. As asked, "How is Tinder's updated profile? How is that going for you?"

The star laughed and remained shy with her response. "I don't know, I don't know," he joked.

Okay, so he's still a mom in his Tinder experiences, but what about IG? Will you ever join? Don't hold your breath, Pitt fans.