Brad Pitt says his Oscar 2020 date could be this lucky celebrity

Brad Pitt He has been having a great awards season.
In its SAG 2020 Awards speech, revealed in Tinder. In its 2020 golden balloons speech, he joked about his love life. And while I was at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival last night, he joked with E! News about his Tinder profile and who he could take to the biggest movie night.
Pitt received the Maltin Modern Masters Award at the ceremony last night. While on the red carpet of the event, he served E! News about his future in social networks and about who he intends to take to the Academy Awards, where he is nominated for Best Supporting Actor.
First the Once upon a time … in Hollywood Star was asked to comment on the use of his dating application. As asked, "How is Tinder's updated profile? How is that going for you?"
The star laughed and remained shy with her response. "I don't know, I don't know," he joked.
Okay, so he's still a mom in his Tinder experiences, but what about IG? Will you ever join? Don't hold your breath, Pitt fans.
"I'm thinking I missed that window," the Mr. and Mrs. Smith Alum admitted. "No, I think I did it, and I think I'm very happy about that."
Well, that ends our dreams of seeing Pitt and Jennifer AnistonPost retroactive photos of each other like the former friendly they are.
But fans may want to watch a different friendship from him. How Dax shepard recently revealed in The Ellen DeGeneres show, he and the 56-year-old star recently spent a day together that, as Shepard explained, made him feel like Julia Roberts in Beautiful woman.
"Yes, we had a motorcycle day. We went cycling to the track," Pitt told E. News of the tour, which also included a helicopter ride.
As to Beautiful woman Comment, the star, who had not yet heard the joke of Shepard, laughed and said of his friend: "He's a funny guy."
Maybe Shepard is funny enough for Pitt to bring it as his Oscar date! In response to that possibility, Pitt laughed again and told E! News, "Oh, come on. Yes, yes, that's a great idea."
the Inglorious Bastards alum kept the humor in his speaks during the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, too. And as in his previous awards speeches this season, the jokes were self-critical.
"It's things like this and nights like these that tell me that I'm old. I've been around for a while and I've been doing this for a while," he said. joked in his speech
"I can't do more night sessions," he continued. "And I will gladly give a trick to a specialist. I no longer remember the first rule of Fight club".
Of course, he broke the first rule by simply talking about it. But the star remained grateful for the award, which was presented to her by Fight club director David Fincher.
"But it's also on nights like this where I can look back and I feel really blessed." "I feel very fortunate with all the incredible people that I have been able to work with that have taught me so much and have touched my life. From incredible editors and composers and directors who have sent me on a path that has meant so much to me … I feel really blessed to be here and I'm grateful for this. "
You can find out who Pitt ends up bringing as his date during the Oscar 2020 broadcast on Sunday, February 9 on ABC starting at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.
