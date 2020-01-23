Brad Pitt reveals that he rejected Neo's role in Matrix – "I really think it was never mine,quot;

Brad Pitt was at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival this week to receive the Maltin Modern Master Award, and during a talk at the event, Pitt revealed that he almost took the most famous role of Keanu Reeves: Neo in the science fiction classic from 1999 Matrix.

At first, the 56-year-old man, who is crushing him during the awards season for his performance in Once upon a time … in Hollywood – I didn't want to answer the question about the roles of the movie I had rejected. He explained: "If we were doing a program about the great movies I have aired, we would need two nights." But then, he decided to give one to the audience because he believes the role was never really his.

"It's not mine. It's someone else's and they go and get it. I really believe that. I really do. But I did. Matrix. I took the red pill, ”said Pitt.

Another actor on the list A that aired the movie was Will Smith, and in a recent YouTube video he talked about his regret for rejecting the role to star in the box office failure Wild wild west. Smith said he would return to the set of Wild wild west and tell his youngest self: "A hole **, why didn't you do it? Matrix?

West said writers and directors Lana and Lilly Wachowski presented the film in 1998 after their big box office success. Men in black, but they had only made one movie at that time and had no idea that they were geniuses. Smith added that there is a thin line between genius and what he experienced at the meeting, which he later recreated as the Wachowski brothers.

"Then, friend, we are thinking, imagine that you are in a fight and then you jump. Imagine if you could stop jumping in the middle of the jump. But then, people could see around you …" Smith said.

He decided to go with Wild wild west, something Smith is not proud of. However, he said Reeves and Laurence Fishburne were "perfect."

"If I had, because I'm black, Morpheus wouldn't have been black because they were looking at Val Kilmer. I was going to be Neo and Val Kilmer was going to be Morpheus," Smith said. "I would probably have gotten into Matrix above, it would have ruined it. So I did them a favor. "

According to Persons In the magazine, other actors who were considered for the role of Neo included Johnny Depp and Nicholas Cage. However, at this point, it is difficult to imagine someone in the role other than Reeves. Not only was it a role that defined the career, but the Matrix The franchise has become one of the most popular in the history of cinema.

Reeves is currently working in the room Matrix film more than 20 years after the original cinemas. To avoid spoilers, Reeves has not given details of the plot, but has said he is "absolutely,quot; excited to retake the role of Neo, and hinted that the fourth film was "very ambitious, as it should be."

Matrix 4 It is scheduled to hit theaters on May 21, 2021.



