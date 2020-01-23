Brad Pitt did not regret having rejected & # 39; The Matrix & # 39 ;: was never mine

%MINIFYHTML0c9853d8b569ab7182c089097753062211% %MINIFYHTML0c9853d8b569ab7182c089097753062212%

WENN / Instar

& # 39; Once Upon a Time in Hollywood & # 39; admits to reject the role of Neo, joining the great stars like Will Smith, Nicolas Cage, Val Kilmer, Leonardo DiCaprio and Johnny Depp.

Up News Info –

Brad Pitt has joined the stars that rejected Keanu Reeves& # 39; role in "Matrix".

The "Once upon a time in Hollywood"The actor reflected on the parts that happened by accepting the Maltin Modern Master Award at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival in California on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, and confessed that he was prepared for the character of Neo at the box office success from 1999.

"I really think that (part) was never mine," Pitt shared. "It's from someone else and they go and they do it. I really believe in that … but I did transmit The Matrix."

Will Smith, Nicolas Cage, Val kilmer, Leonardo DicaprioY Johnny Depp We were also in talks to star in the film, which generated two sequels, and last year 2019, producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura told The Wrap that even Reeves & # 39; "Speed"co-star Sandra Bullock He approached the front of the movie.

"We went out with so many people … We were getting desperate," Bonaventura told the website. "We went to Sandy Bullock and told him & # 39; we will exchange Neo for a girl & # 39;. We sent him the script to see if she was interested in him. And if she was interested in him, we would try to make the change. It just wasn't something for her at that time. So she really didn't go anywhere. "

Reeves and his old cast partners of "The Matrix", Carrie-Anne Moss Y Jada Pinkett Smith, currently surround the start date of a third sequel.