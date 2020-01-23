Brad Pitt clarifies the joke of the use of tinder he made during SAG's speech

WENN / Avalon

By accepting the Maltin Modern Master Award at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, the actor & # 39; Once Upon a Time in Hollywood & # 39; He admits that he was not so familiar with the dating application.

Brad Pitt I was just kidding when he referred to a Tinder profile during his acceptance speech from Screen Actors Guild (SAG).

The star picked up a trophy for Best Supporting Actor for his role in "Once upon a time in Hollywood"During the ceremony on Sunday, January 19 and I joked:" I will add this to my tinder profile. "

But the 56-year-old man has broken the hearts of single women everywhere by revealing that he is not so familiar with dating.

"No, I'm not in that," he shared at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival on Wednesday, January 22, when he was awarded the Maltin Modern Master Award. "I'm not even sure how it works. I just thought it was fun to say."

Pitt made headlines after the awards ceremony when he was photographed chatting with his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston.

His personal life was further addressed on stage, when he noticed that his character, the specialist Cliff Booth, was not a big deviation for him.

"Let's be honest, it was a difficult part," he smiled. "A boy who takes drugs, takes off his shirt and doesn't get along with his wife. It was a big exaggeration."

Pitt has married twice, with Aniston and Angelina Jolie.