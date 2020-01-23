Black Knights receives its first stealth fighter F-35C – Defense Blog

Miramar Marine Corps Air Station has reported that the Marine Wing Fighter Squadron (VMFA) 314, the "Black Knights," received the first Marine Corps F-35C Lightning II on January 21, 2020.

"It should not surprise us that VMFA-314 is once again leading the way to the next generation of fighter jets," said Lt. Col. Cedar Hinton, commander of VMFA-314.

The squad's story began with its launch in 1943 at MCAS Cherry Point, North Carolina, as "Bob's cats." In 1952, they were the first squad in the third MAW to transition to a jet plane and fly the F-9F Panther. In 1957, they officially became the "Black Knights,quot; with the arrival of the F-4D Skyray. In October 1961, the "Black Knights,quot; were the first Marine Corps squad to make the transition to the F-4B Phantom and in 1982, the first in the Navy Department to fly the Hornet F / A-18.

The "Black Knights,quot; have been proven time and again from campaigns in the South Pacific to the Vietnam War and from Operation El Dorado Canyon to the Global War on Terror. The historical history of VMFA-314 should give the American people the confidence that the "Black Knights,quot; will continue to repair, fly and fight against the next generation of aircraft.

The F-35C is one of three variants presented by the Department of Defense. It is the result of decades of progress that provide aviation capabilities that were previously considered unattainable.

The "C,quot; variant was designed to operate from an aircraft carrier and is the first fifth-generation stealthy long-range attack fighter aircraft designed for that mission. The control surfaces and the landing gear of the F-35C are better equipped for the operation of the carrier than the other variants. The F-35C is equipped with greater internal fuel storage, which when combined with its ability to refuel in flight, extends its range and allows for better flight time compared to other aircraft.

Variants of the F-35 include the F-35A, which uses conventional take-off and landing and is designed to operate from traditional land tracks. The F-35B is a short takeoff and vertical landing variant and is specifically designed to operate from austere airfields and amphibious ships. 3rd MAW is proud that it now employs the first F-35C squad along with two F-35B squads with more plans for the near future.

"The F-35C represents the forefront of today's advanced combat attack aircraft," said Hinton. “It will give the Black Knights a technological advantage across the spectrum of tactical aviation. This includes everything from advanced sensor and weapon integration to greater range and resistance. We will be more survivors and more lethal than ever. ”

The "Black Knights,quot; are now one of the three F-35 squads in 3rd MAW, and soon there will be more, which gives credit to the 3rd MAW reputation as the first and most lethal aviation wing of the Marine Corps.

The transition of the "Black Knights,quot; to the F-35C began in June 2019 and was marked by the traditional "sun fall,quot; ceremony where VMFA-314 flew the Hornet for the last time. After which, they began training in the F-35C.

The next third MAW squad that will pass the F / A-18 is VMFA-225, which will hold its last F / A-18 flight on January 23, 2020.

VMFA-314 spent the last part of 2019 at the Naval Air Station in Lemoore, California, preparing for its operational certifications and completing the F-35C qualifications of the entire squad. This process ensured that the squad was equipped with qualified personnel to implement the necessary maintenance and safety programs for an operational F-35 squad.

"The transition from a squad to a new plane with many new Marines brings many challenges," said Hinton. “However, it also provides a unique opportunity to start from scratch and build a strong squad culture from scratch. We are all extremely excited to ensure that the "Black Knights,quot; continue our leadership legacy from the front while delivering this new capacity to 3rd MAW. "

3rd MAW will continue to pave the way for the future of Marine Corps aviation and "Fix, Fly, and Fight,quot; as the largest aircraft wing of the Marine Corps.