Blac Chyna offers fans tips on how to break their bad habits

Blac Chyna has some pretty useful tips for his IG followers. He published some statements about how he can break bad habits, and they sound really useful if you want to live a healthier lifestyle. Check out the message from Dream Kardashian's mother below.

Many fans thanked Chyna for this post, telling him that he managed to help them more than he can imagine.

Many people started 2020 with big plans to live healthier and live a happier and less stressful life.

A follower said: & # 39; Yes, habits make us, we just have to be careful with them … 💯 & # 39; and another of Chyna's fans wrote the following message in the comments section: & @ 39; @blacchyna, thank you, beautiful, I needed to hear this! 😘 & # 39;

Someone else said: "Welcome to that commercial lifestyle girl," and another commenter posted this: "Thanks @blacchyna, this helped me more than you know." 🙌 ’

More fans told Chyna the same, that they are really grateful for the advice.

Apart from this, Chyna also posted a video in which she showed herself exercising at home, and fans really appreciated watching her lead a healthy lifestyle.

This comes just after it was reported that her baby dad, Rob Kardashian, criticized her and allegedly requested full custody of Dream.

It seems that Rob wants full custody of his baby, Dream Kardashian. In a report, it seems that he also made sure to detail the reasons why he thought it was best for Dream to stay with him.

TMZ knew more about this and revealed quite shocking information.

It was revealed that Rob claimed that his baby mom is drinking excessively, has strangers frequently partying at home and, more than that, Chyna supposedly uses cocaine.

There were more shocking allegations and Chyna has not responded to them so far.



