Beyonce Troll fans Kim Kardashian for apparent snub IVY PARK

As Kim is known to share almost everything about his personal life on social networks, people think that Bey does not send an IVY PARK box to the TV star since he has not yet shared an unboxing video.

In recent days, several celebrities turned to their social media accounts to talk about their IVY PARK box, which was sent especially by Beyonce Knowles to exaggerate your collaboration IVY PARK x Adidas. Among them were Ellen Degeneres, Reese witherspoon, Janelle Monáe Y Yara Shahidi. Fans, however, notice that a remarkable name is absent in this star-filled lineup and that it is none other than Kim Kardashian.

It is known that Kim shares almost everything about his personal life on social networks, and the fact that he has not yet shared an unboxing video makes Beyhives think that the reality television star is being rejected by his idol. "All Hollywood is using Ivy Park, except Kim? Yikes," wrote a fan on Twitter.

Meanwhile, another shared that he was excited to see Kim pressed for not putting the box "keeping up with the Kardashians"." I love knowing that Kim Kardashian doesn't get a box of Ivy Park from Beyonce LMAOO (she would definitely post that shit if she did). Guaranteed that shit is eating her alive, I hope there are images. I'll watch that episode of KUWTK just to see it pressed hahaha, "the person hilariously tweeted.

"Kim really thought she was going to get public relations from Ivy Park? Instead, she sent that shit to Lil & # 39; Flip," said another comment. "Kim Kardashian doesn't have an ivy park box? Lmaooooo Bey don't fuck with her at all," said another with someone else singing, so everyone, but Kim Kardashian got Beyonce's ivy merchandise from the queen herself. … oh damn lmao. "

However, others seemed to think that it was actually Kim who rejected the creator of "Lemonade" hits by not making the unboxing video because it might seem impossible to exclude Kim considering his huge online follow-up. "Why @Beyonce did not send @KimKardashian and (Kylie Jenner) an ivy park box? That is literally who you want to promote your brand to. They have more followers than almost anyone. Same with (Selena Gomez) Y (Taylor Swift) It just makes no sense. "

"Lowkey, I wish Kim would get a box from Ivy Park just so the TL can explode because I enjoy the chaos," one person added. Another fan thought that being rejected by Beyonce would not be a big problem for Kim, and said: "I know that people will be in my neck because of this buuuuuttttt. Doesn't it look like Ivy Park's merchandise looks a bit small that recalls the style of Kim K. Have you been rocking for the past few months? Biker shorts, cropped hoodies, sock boots? Or am I stumbling? Lol. "