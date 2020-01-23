Beyonce confronted Fabolous about Solange's comparison in & # 39; For the money & # 39;

%MINIFYHTMLb519c7615b2861084ba176dd66076d1211% %MINIFYHTMLb519c7615b2861084ba176dd66076d1212%

https://www.beyonce.com/WENN/Derrick Salters

Due to the confrontation, the rapper & # 39; Cold Summer & # 39; He ended up apologizing to the younger sister of the singer diva when he met her at the SoHo House in New York City.

Up News Info –

Being a singer with superstar status, it is not obvious that Beyonce Knowles It has its name mentioned from time to time in other people's songs. But that does not mean that she turns a blind eye and ignores everyone. An example of that is Fabulous, who revealed that the diva he sang once confronted him by comparing her to his sister Solange Knowles.

For those who need a reminder, Fabolous & # 39; "For the Money" included lyrics that said: "If you could have Beyonce, would you take Solange?" That apparently didn't sit well with the first one. Child of Destiny member, as the rapper recalled in an interview at "The Breakfast Club", "The first person I saw was Bey, and Beyonce said: & # 39; Hey, let me yell at you & # 39;". She just told me they rocked. "

"The perforation line style is just to say something catchy and metaphorical, but I didn't see the deeper side," Fabolous continued explaining. "And Beyonce, I'm not going to share the exact conversation, but she told me: & # 39; (These are) people. Saying something like that can harm her personally & # 39; and I said," You know what? I understand. "I said: & # 39; I, when I see Solange, will apologize to her & # 39 ;.

%MINIFYHTMLb519c7615b2861084ba176dd66076d1213% %MINIFYHTMLb519c7615b2861084ba176dd66076d1214%

Fabolous did what was promised when he met Solange at the SoHo House in New York City, but the latter was quite impassive about the terrible experience. "I saw her, so I thought, okay, let me go straight to Solange and apologize. And Solange, she was stiff. I wonder, & # 39; Hey! What's up? & # 39;" he recalled. "And I thought, & # 39; Me, I just want you to know that I didn't mean it, but I take responsibility for saying that and I apologize & # 39 ;."

<br />

"For the Money" was released in 2010. With Nicki Minaj, the song is included in his album "There Is No Competition 2 (The Funeral Service)".