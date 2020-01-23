Betty Gilpin joins Impeachment: American Crime Story

Matt Baron / Shutterstock; Deborah Feingold / Corbis through Getty Images
The cast of Impeachment: American Crime Story Just improve every day.
Radiance star Betty Gilpin now he has joined the cast as Ann Coulter, the conservative media expert who wrote a book about Clinton's political trial and was a syndicated columnist in the 1990s.
Gilpin joins a cast that is already extremely impressive, led by Beanie Feldstein as Monica Lewinsky, Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp, and Annaleigh Ashford as Paula Jones.
Clive Owen will play Bill clinton, and it was announced on Wednesday that Billy Eichner will play Matt Drudge, creator of the Drudge Report, the news aggregation site that broke the news of the Monica Lewinsky scandal in 1998.
The program, the third installment of FX and the Ryan Murphy anthology series, "will explore the overlooked dimensions of women who were caught in the scandal and political war that cast a long shadow over the Clinton presidency," according to FX.
Production will not begin in a couple of months, but Sarah Paulson said she has already spoken with Monica Lewinsky, who serves as a producer in the series.
"It's like anything, every time you play a real person, even if you play a person who could be considered a villain in a story, you still feel the responsibility of hitting the piece as a whole. You can't pedal anything just because you as an actor he wants to be loved, so having Monica close only implements that feeling and responsibility and needs to be told as accurately as possible, "he said about playing Linda Tripp.
There are currently discussions about the prostheses that Paulson will have to use to look more like the former official.
Paulson also confirmed Gilpin's casting with praise hands and heart emojis, which was more or less also our reaction.
You can see the full cast so far!
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020023 / rs_1024x759-200123123225-1024-beanie-feldstein-AHS-2-Split-me-12320.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1066059″ alt=”Beanie Feldstein, Monica Lewinsky, Impeachment: American Crime Story”/>
Ovidiu Hrubaru / Shutterstock; Roberto Borea / AP / Shutterstock
Beanie Feldstein as Monica Lewinsky
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020023 / rs_1024x759-200123123541-1024-linda-tripp-ahs-2-Split-me-12320.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1066075″ alt=”Sarah Paulson, Linda Tripp, Impeachment: American Crime Story”/>
Richard Shotwell / Invision / AP / Shutterstock; Karin Cooper
Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020023 / rs_1024x759-200123131457-1024-Annaleigh-Ashford-paula-jones-2-Split-me-12320.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data- id = "1066125″ alt=”Annaleigh Ashford, Paula Corbin Jones, Impeachment: American Crime Story”/>
Andrew H. Walker / Shutterstock; Cynthia Johnson / The LIFE Images Collection through Getty Images / Getty Images
Annaleigh Ashford as Paula Jones
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020023 / rs_1024x759-200123130552-1024-betty-gilpin-ann-coulter-2-Split-me-12320.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data- id = "1066117″ alt=”Betty Gilpin, Ann Coulter, Impeachment: American Crime Story”/>
Matt Baron / Shutterstock; Deborah Feingold / Corbis through Getty Images
Betty Gilpin as Ann Coulter
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020023 / rs_1024x759-200123125617-1024-billy-eichner-matt-drudge-2-Split-me-12320.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data- id = "1066111″ alt=”Billy Eichner, Matt Drudge, Impeachment: American Crime Story”/>
Rob Latour / Shutterstock; Terry Ashe / The LIFE Images Collection through Getty Images / Getty Images
Billy Eichner as Matt Drudge
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020023 / rs_1024x759-200123125224-1024-clive-owen-bill-clinton-2-Split-me-12320.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id = "1066107″ alt=”Clive Owen, Bill Clinton, Impeachment: American Crime Story”/>
Marion Curtis / StarPix for Sony Pictures Classics / Shutterstock; PAUL J. RICHARDS / AFP through Getty Images
Clive Owen as Bill Clinton
Impeachment: American Crime Story It was originally released in September, but it will probably be delayed. It will start shooting in March.
%MINIFYHTMLbf495407efd5bef6664c5768c7c0ca1411%