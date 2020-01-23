Betty Gilpin joins Impeachment: American Crime Story

The cast of Impeachment: American Crime Story Just improve every day.

Radiance star Betty Gilpin now he has joined the cast as Ann Coulter, the conservative media expert who wrote a book about Clinton's political trial and was a syndicated columnist in the 1990s.

Gilpin joins a cast that is already extremely impressive, led by Beanie Feldstein as Monica Lewinsky, Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp, and Annaleigh Ashford as Paula Jones.

Clive Owen will play Bill clinton, and it was announced on Wednesday that Billy Eichner will play Matt Drudge, creator of the Drudge Report, the news aggregation site that broke the news of the Monica Lewinsky scandal in 1998.

The program, the third installment of FX and the Ryan Murphy anthology series, "will explore the overlooked dimensions of women who were caught in the scandal and political war that cast a long shadow over the Clinton presidency," according to FX.