Australian Open 2020: weather conditions wreak havoc on the fourth day in Melbourne | Tennis news

Weather conditions wreaked havoc again at the Australian Open on Thursday when indoor dust covered the courts.

Heavy rain on Wednesday night threw dust all over the city, with the Yarra River turning brown and, when it cleared Thursday morning, it became clear that Melbourne Park staff had a lot of work to do.

The game began as scheduled on the three roofed courts, which had been covered, but was delayed three hours on most outdoor courts, and then more heavy rain.

Last week, the rating was interrupted by the smoky haze of forest fires and a thunderstorm that brought large hail stones.

The start of the main draw action on Monday, meanwhile, coincided with the rainiest day in the city for almost a decade.

Karolina Pliskova entered the third round after the resumption of the game in Melbourne

The game continued as scheduled on the three roofed courts and the second seed Karolina Pliskova He entered the third round with a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Laura Siegemund.

"I am happy to overcome this, it was an ugly match for me," said the Czech, who will then face the Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova or the American Taylor Townsend.

Garbine Muguruza reflected on climbing Mount Kilimanjaro during the offseason after his victory

In the first game completed at Rod Laver Arena, twice Grand Slam champion Garbine Muguruza beat Ajla Tomljanovic 6-3 3-6 6-3.

After his victory, Muguruza reflected on his courageous effort to climb Mount Kilimanjaro during the offseason.

"I wanted to have an accessible challenge, because if I choose another, I put myself in a very risky situation, it is enough (of) a challenge to return," Muguruza told reporters.

"I really like the experience of seeing myself in the middle of nowhere, having a clear thought just to keep climbing: it was a good experience."

Belinda Bencic celebrates her victory against Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia

Sixth Seeded Belinda Bencic Y Donna Vekic They have advanced to the third round at Melbourne Park. Bencic beat the 2017 French Open champion, Jelena Ostapenko, 7-5 and 7-5, while Vekic, seeded in 19th place, defeated Alize Cornet 6-4 and 6-2.

"I'm super happy to get the game out of the way. I didn't know the courts were wet and dirty and all that," Bencic told reporters.

"Today was difficult. Sometimes it was sunny and suddenly it was raining. Then it was windy. Yes, you just have to accept it and go with it and do your best."

CiCi Bellis has suffered a tough couple of years

It has been two full years since CiCi Bellis was healthy enough to participate in a Grand Slam tournament. Now, four arm operations later, the 20-year-old Californian is defeating Czech seeder Karolina Muchova again 6-4 and 6-4 to reach the third round.

Former champion Angelique Kerber managed to move on to the next round after passing Australian wild card entry Priscilla Hon 6-3 6-2.

Kerber will play against Russian veteran Svetlana Kuznetsova or Italian Camila Giorgi.

