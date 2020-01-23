Australian Open 2020: Heather Watson crashes in Melbourne | Tennis news





Heather Watson suffered a second round humiliation at the hands of Elise Mertens

The British Heather Watson saw her career at the Australian Open come to an end with a persistent second round outing at the hands of Elise Mertens.

The British number 2 claimed her best victory for two and a half years over the world number 17 Mertens in the quarterfinals of Hobart International last week.

Therefore, Watson arrived in Melbourne with great confidence, and she fought magnificently to beat Kristyna Pliskova and the wind in Wednesday's first round.

But Watson could not find anything similar to the same level against Mertens, as he made a meek exit to the 16th seed.

The Belgian won the last eight games and the game 6-3 6-0 in just 56 minutes.

There was still a reddish brown cape on the court due to the heavy rain that threw a layer of dust on the outdoor courts, and Watson had an unfavorable start by dropping the service in the opening game.

Watson had beaten Mertens in the quarterfinals of Hobart International last week.

She regained her rest immediately and then maintained the service, but that would be the only time she would lead the game, with Watson simply making too many mistakes against an opponent who recovers extremely well and is able to punish a short ball.

Things went downhill quickly for Watson in the second set, the fight vanished from the 27-year-old, who won just eight points in the six games.

