Australian Open 2020: Heather Watson and Harriet Dart crash in Melbourne | Tennis news

Heather Watson crushed by Elise Mertens while Harriet Dart was intimidated by Simona Halep in Melbourne





British hopes at the Australian Open came to an end one more year in the singles competition, as Heather Watson and Harriet Dart were expelled.

Watson and Dart suffered punishments in the second round outings to follow the British Johanna Konta, Katie Boulter, Dan Evans, Kyle Edmund and Cameron Norrie out of the tournament.

The British n. 2 Watson fell into a disappointing defeat at the hands of Elise Mertens, while the brave Dart suffered a 6-2 and 6-4 defeat at the hands of former finalist here, Simona Halep.

Watson claimed his best victory for two and a half years over Mertens world number 17 in the quarterfinals of Hobart International last week.

Therefore, Watson arrived in Melbourne with great confidence, and she fought magnificently to beat Kristyna Pliskova and the wind in Wednesday's first round.

But Watson could not find anything similar to the same level against Mertens, as he made a meek exit to the 16th seed.

The Belgian won the last eight games and the game 6-3 6-0 in just 56 minutes.

I wish I didn't lose the way I lost. Hopefully at least I will approach on the scoreboard. Happens. Now I will go home. Heather watson

Watson did not strike his performance evaluation, saying, "I felt that my level was not there today. My movement. I was a millimeter or a second too slow for everything. I was letting her dictate."

"As the game progressed, she played better and was more aggressive. I just am not happy with my performance at all."

However, it has been two good weeks for Watson, and he added: "I remember that last year I would be happy to win a single game last year."

"The fact that I've played so many here in Australia, feeling good, in a good mood. I wish I didn't lose the way I lost. I wish I at least got closer to the scoreboard. It happens. Now I'm going home."

There was still a reddish brown cape on the court due to the heavy rain that threw a layer of dust on the outdoor courts, and Watson had an unfavorable start by dropping the service in the opening game.

Watson had beaten Mertens in the quarterfinals of Hobart International last week.

She regained her rest immediately and then maintained the service, but that would be the only time she would lead the game, with Watson simply making too many mistakes against an opponent who recovers extremely well and is able to punish a short ball.

Things went downhill quickly for Watson in the second set, the fight vanished from the 27-year-old, who won just eight points in the six games.

Britain's last hope, Harriet Dart, saw her run and finish at the hands of Simona Halep

Dart was making his second appearance at Rod Laver Arena in the same number of years, having failed to win a game against Maria Sharapova in the first round 12 months ago.

This time he avoided that fate comfortably and worried Halep when he fought 5-1 to 5-4 in the second set, saving a match point.

It turned out to be as good as he could, but Dart can rely heavily on his performance in the loss in straight sets.

