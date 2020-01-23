Australian Open 2020: Dominic Thiem wins in five; Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev also through | Tennis news

%MINIFYHTML44a4323bbea5fc5917490c3117017f1d11% %MINIFYHTML44a4323bbea5fc5917490c3117017f1d12%

Dominic Thiem was forced to deepen during his second round match at the Australian Open

Dominic Thiem was dragged into a five-set absorbing fight by former ditch digger Alex Bolt before he emerged victorious to reach the third round of the Australian Open.

The fifth Austrian planted faced consecutive outings at the hands of Australian wilds in the second round of the first Grand Slam of the year, but managed to dig into their reserves to win 6-2 5-7 6-7 (5- 7) 6-1 6- two.

Roared by a partisan crowd, left-handed Bolt stalked the Melbourne Arena court hitting the winners from everywhere, including one around the net post to put the French Open finalist twice on the ropes.

But Thiem maintained his composure as his opponent in 140th position was tired and showed his class in the last two sets to book an appointment with Kevin Anderson or Taylor Fritz below.

Daniil Medvedev dealt with resistance spells from Spanish qualifier Pedro Martínez and a bleeding nose to win

Fourth Seed Daniil Medvedev He was a comfortable 7-5 6-1 6-3 winner against Pedro Martínez despite suffering a nosebleed at the end of the second set.

The US Open finalist asked for a medical waiting time while leading 5-0 in the second set and needed treatment to stop the bleeding.

Medvedev avoided four break point opportunities to stay in the sixth game of the third set, and the game ended strongly.

The next step for Medvedev will be a third round clash against Alexei Popyrin after the local hope beat the Spanish Jaume Munar 6-2 7-6 (7-5) 6-2.

Alexander Zverev connected nine aces and got an encouraging 78 percent of his first services on the way to the next round

Seventh German seed Alexander Zverev He went on to the third round for the fourth consecutive year with a 7-6 (7-5) 6-4 and 7-5 victory over Egor Gerasimov in his first career meeting with the Belarusian.

He will play the winner of Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia and the Spanish veteran Fernando Verdasco for a place in the fourth round.

The former ATP Finals champion has yet to progress beyond the quarter-final stage of any Grand Slam.

