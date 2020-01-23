Armed men kill six Malian soldiers | News

%MINIFYHTML9a5b1f9dd1e249bab73a72dc9f9b51d811% %MINIFYHTML9a5b1f9dd1e249bab73a72dc9f9b51d812%

At least six Malian soldiers died and several were injured in a night attack in central Mali, the army said Thursday.

The troops were attacked by "unidentified armed men,quot; in Dioungani, an area in the volatile region of Mopti, near the border with Burkina Faso, the army said on Twitter.

He gave a "provisional toll,quot; of six dead and several wounded without giving further details.

%MINIFYHTML9a5b1f9dd1e249bab73a72dc9f9b51d813% %MINIFYHTML9a5b1f9dd1e249bab73a72dc9f9b51d814%

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

Two soldiers died in the Mopti region on Tuesday when their convoy hit a roadside bomb.

Mali has struggled to contain an armed uprising that broke out in the north in 2012 and killed thousands of soldiers and civilians in later years.

According to reports, more than 140 Malian soldiers died in attacks only between September and December.

The conflict has involved the center of the country and has spread to neighboring Burkina Faso and Niger, despite the presence of 4,500 French soldiers in the Sahel region, plus a UN peacekeeping force of 13,000 troops.