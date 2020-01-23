Antonio Brown's Baby Mama publishes statement after arrest warrant

Chelsie Kyriss, the mother of Antonio Brown's three children, issued a statement after the news that an arrest warrant had been issued against the NFL star.

"In recent years, I stood next to the father of my children, Antonio Brown, and saw the rise and fall of an incredible man and athlete. Our children and I have distanced ourselves from him and our old house," He wrote on Instagram. .

"Although we have separated, I want nothing but the best for him. Unfortunately, it seems that Antonio has made questionable decisions and continues to ignore the advice of those who love and support him. At this point, the children and I are working on the construction of a new life free of impulsive, reckless and unhealthy behaviors. I hope Anotonio gets help and seeks the mental health treatment he needs so desperately to be the father that all his children need and deserve. #MediaResponse "

In recent months, Brown has evicted Chelsie from his home and began his #nomorewhitewomen campaign on social media and turned his talents into rap.

Police issued the order Wednesday for an ongoing battery case involving his coach and a driver. It is speculated that Brown might be suffering from CTE.