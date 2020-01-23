Home Entertainment Antonio Brown's Baby Mama publishes statement after arrest warrant

Antonio Brown's Baby Mama publishes statement after arrest warrant

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

Chelsie Kyriss, the mother of Antonio Brown's three children, issued a statement after the news that an arrest warrant had been issued against the NFL star.

"In recent years, I stood next to the father of my children, Antonio Brown, and saw the rise and fall of an incredible man and athlete. Our children and I have distanced ourselves from him and our old house," He wrote on Instagram. .

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©