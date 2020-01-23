Antonio Brown: NFL open receiver issued with arrest warrant for alleged attack | NFL news







An arrest warrant was issued against the NFL's open receiver, Antonio Brown, after accusations that he and his coach attacked another man near Brown's house in Florida.

Brown faces charges of battery robbery, theft of an unoccupied means of transport and criminal mischief, according to police spokesman Christian Latta.

On Tuesday, officers responded to a disturbance call where the alleged victim said Brown and his coach, Glen Holt, beat him, police said.

Brown published a live webcast of a meeting with local police in Hollywood, Florida, where he used explicit language and called the agents explicit names.

Brown played only one game for the New England Patriots

Holt has been arrested and charged with a charge of battery theft. Officers tried to contact Brown but were unsuccessful, Latta added.

Brown, who is a free agent, played nine seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers between 2010 and 2018.

He was changed to the Oakland Raiders last year, but was released before playing a regular season game after several off-field incidents.

Brown was signed by the New England Patriots, who released him in September after accusations of sexual and personal conduct were made against him, which Brown denies.

ESPN reported last week that Brown's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, will no longer work with his client until the open receiver seeks professional help.