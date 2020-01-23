Anthony Joshua receives a & # 39; great site offer & # 39; to face the winner of Deontay Wilder-Tyson Fury in Saudi Arabia | Boxing News

%MINIFYHTML6df31c8bfca18fd6459124da472a695111% %MINIFYHTML6df31c8bfca18fd6459124da472a695112%

Anthony Joshua's team received a "great site offer,quot; to organize an undisputed confrontation for the world title against the winner of the Deontay Wilder-Tyson Fury fight in Saudi Arabia.

Britain's heavyweight star regained his world titles with a rematch victory over Andy Ruiz Jr at Diriyah Arena in December and promoter Eddie Hearn hopes to return to the Middle East for a successful battle in late 2020.

Wilder defends his WBC title against Fury in Las Vegas on February 22, while Joshua plans to put his WBA, IBF and WBO belts into play against Kubrat Pulev in London in May or June.

Deontay Wilder faces Tyson Fury next month

But the head of Matchroom Boxing wants to split a bag of massive fighting in the middle for Joshua and the current WBC champion after having recent talks with Saudi officials.

"We have to try and make that happen," Hearn said. Sky Sports "Right now, the fight Anthony Joshua wants is the winner of Wilder and Fury.

"We've been there before, both boys rejected 60-40 for that fight and now we have no choice, but offer them 50-50, because the fight will never happen, as long as the boss approves., Which I think he knows, That is the way to make this fight.

"We have a great offer of sites for that fight to take place."

Kubrat Pulev is the favorite to fight Joshua next

Bulgarian Pulev is next in line for Joshua in the mandatory IBF challenger, and a fight announcement is expected in mid-February while Hearn evaluates possible places like The Emirates and Twickenham.

"Kubrat Pulev is the favorite," said Hearn. "I think we have established that the FIB mandatory was called before the OMB mandatory."

"Pulev is the fight for me, and what is most important to the boss, AJ, wants him here. Now he's boxing in Saudi Arabia for his last fight, he's in New York before that."

"For me, it's time to go home. The bad news is that Kubrat Pulev wants as much money as possible for this fight and realizes that there is more money in Istanbul, Saudi Arabia, Congo or Nigeria, but AJ is leaving to call the shots.

"You may end up having to let go of the Pulev fight, if you don't fight in the places where we would like you to fight and that is in the United Kingdom. We are seeing dates at the end of May for the beginning of June for the Pulev fight. Everywhere is at stake, Emirates Stadium, Tottenham Hotspur, The Olympic Stadium, we have also contacted Twickenham.

"Millennium Stadium has some dates for us, so in an ideal world, AJ's next fight will be Kubrat Pulev in London, but this is far from being an ideal world, particularly in the boxing game."

Oleksandr Usyk could prepare to fight Derek Chisora

WBO had also ordered Joshua to make a mandatory defense of the Oleksandr Usyk title, who is now close to agreeing to an alternative fight with Derek Chisora ​​on March 28.