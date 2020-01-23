Annabella Sciorra takes the position in Harvey Weinstein's trial to testify that he raped her – "It was so disgusting,quot;

* Activation warning: this article contains explicit content that could be difficult for some readers *

The sopranos Annabella Sciorra appeared Thursday at the Manhattan Supreme Court to testify against the dishonored Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein. According to reports, the actress testified that Weinstein raped her in the early 1990s and held back tears while describing sexual assault.

According to Persons magazine, the 59-year-old man is one of four witnesses who will testify against Weinstein during his trial. Sciorra said in his testimony that Weinstein entered her apartment before forcing her to bed.

"I just remember that I felt disgusting," Annabella Sciorra explained in her testimony against Weinstein. "I cried a lot. I had a lot of what I know now is experiences of dissociation. I spent a lot of time alone." Https://t.co/up9RVfgQl0 – Vulture (@vulture) January 23, 2020

"When I was trying to get him out of me, I was hitting him, kicking him, and he took my hands and put them on my head, put my hands on my head to hold them and got on top of me and he raped me." Sciorra told the jury, "He put his penis inside my vagina. He had sex while I tried to fight, but I couldn't fight anymore because my hands were closed."

Sciorra said Weinstein stopped at a certain point and finished his nightgown while telling him he had "the perfect moment." Then he proceeded to practice oral sex with her and said "this is for you,quot;.

The actress said she didn't have much fight left inside her at the time, but told Weinstein "no, no." Sciorra explained that his body had closed at that point, and that it was "very unpleasant." that his body began to shake in a way that was very unusual. Sciorra said she wasn't sure what was happening at the time, but it was as if she had a seizure.

Harvey Weinstein allegedly sent chocolate penises to rape accuser Annabella Sciorra https://t.co/mauBAITfOd pic.twitter.com/eXmKcC7MFh – New York Post (@nypost) January 23, 2020

Weinstein's principal lawyer, Donna Rotunno, challenged Sciorra's testimony by pointing out that the actress was unsure of the exact month or year of the alleged assault. Sciorra replied that she was sure it took place at the end of 1993 or the beginning of 1994.

Sciorra also testified that he saw Weinstein in a restaurant several weeks later and confronted him for the alleged violation. She says that Weinstein told her that the assault would remain between him and her, and explained that she did not call the police and reported what happened because she was "confused."

Annabella Sciorra told the jury that Harvey Weinstein's alleged sexual assault left her with emotional scars, and began to drink a lot and cut herself.

Ad

If convicted, Weinstein could face a life sentence. He denied Sciorra's accusations and pleaded not guilty in the case.



Post views:

two