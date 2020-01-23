Angelina Jolie thinks that Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt's flirting at the SAG 2020 Awards is "just noise,quot; for this reason

Many watched and were astonished or cringed when Brad Pitt decided to do everything possible to get Jennifer Aniston's attention at the SAG 2020 Awards.

And according to a recently published report, one of those people who didn't laugh at the surprising interaction between Brad and Jen is his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie.

One person, who seems to be near Angelina, spoke with Hollywood life and revealed that while he did not see the awards ceremony, he is aware of what happened.

The insider said that the humanitarian was not bothered at all by the public flirting between Brad and Jennifer.

The friend said: "Angelina doesn't care about Jen and Brad's meeting at the SAG. She already knew they were friends and won't let her eat it."

The source continued: “This has lasted long enough. She goes on. She won't let it hurt. She doesn't look for drama and focuses on her children and her work. The rest is just noise.

It was previously reported that Angelina did not leave her children to watch the awards program. A second source said Hollywood life: "Angelina does not watch awards programs, and neither do her children. She has never been interested or something they talk about, and that's good because she wouldn't want the children to see Brad's speech."

The person added: "You have heard what was said and have no interest in seeing it. To maintain your peace of mind, make a very conscious decision to avoid reading things online about her or Brad or her divorce, do not seek drama and focus on their children and their work, the rest is just noise. "

A follower had this reaction: “Whether they get back together or not … I love that they can share their lives and achievements with each other, at whatever level! 👏🏻👍🏻🙏🏻❤️. Congratulations to both of you!

Another commentator said: “The media can be like that aunt who never lets go of your past. We will be more responsible and talk to experts in relationships and dating … who will say that Brad left Jen for Angelina. It was a long road to healing, but it was cured. Angelina then filed a divorce petition due to Brad's drink. They have six children together. It is still in early recovery. Why would you want this for her? It is beautiful that they have a friendship now. But if you love Jen, support her to allow her to make better decisions and let this go. ”

These rumors make people feel 2002 again.



