Angela Simmons recalls in tears that she told her son about her father's death

The star of & # 39; Growing Up Hip Hop & # 39; He began to cry as he remembered how his 3-year-old son Sutton asked him if his father was alive after he was shot and killed.

Angela Simmons He had a hard time dealing with the death of his former fiance Sutton Tennyson, much less telling his son Sutton that his father is dead after he was shot and killed in 2018. The reality television star reveals in a new episode of "Growing Hip Hop"How he told his son that his father was gone and that she could not hold back the tears.

During a conversation with life coach Chenoa Maxwell, Angela reveals that her son's recognition of her father's car caused the heartbreaking conversation. "I was with my son, and I was super emotional, even to talk about it. I was looking out the window and said: & # 39; Daddy, white car & # 39;", he remembers emotionally.

"I ask him, & # 39; Where do you see him? & # 39; or" Who is dad? What does it look like? "I ask him and ask him," Do you want to see your dad? "And he says & # 39; Yes & # 39; then he comes and I start showing him videos, images and things, and he stopped" Angela says in a clip from the Thursday, January 23 episode of the WE television series. "It's not like he was talking completely yet, so this is what makes him emotional. It was like, & # 39; is he alive? & # 39;"

"He doesn't even say the word & # 39; alive & # 39 ;, so for him, how to ask that is, like, woah. Like, did you just say, & # 39; Is he alive? & # 39; And me I was like, & # 39; No, it's not & # 39; "he remembers in tears. The 32-year-old woman bursts into tears as she continues: "This is the first time I have to explain it to him, which is very sad because he is three years old. How do you explain to a 3-year-old boy? That they will never see them again more? Apart from my own style, it's like & # 39; It's in heaven, it's with God & # 39 ;. [I say] all the great things, then he put his head on my chest and told me he was sad " .

Angela says that her son "is never" emotional, and made it harder to see him sad. "He is a happy child, and all that day, he was a little sad and sad," he says through tears. "And I said: & # 39; I have you. You're fine. You're fine & # 39; … It was that conversation, but it was very difficult to have that conversation with him."

Angela admits that to this day she is still struggling to accept the death of her ex-fiance. "[The fact that I am still suffering] is definitely one of the most important things I am dealing with," she says.

Angela and Sutton separated in 2017. Sutton was found dead in his garage in November 2018 with multiple gunshot wounds. Autopsy results revealed that he received 13 shots.