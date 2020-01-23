Amy Schumer's ex reveals that she is living with the comedian and her husband

In recent months, comedian Amy Schumer has been extremely sincere in documenting her life at home as a new mother after giving birth to her son Gene, whom she welcomed with her husband Chris Fischer in May 2019. He also revealed Last week he is receiving IVF treatments to give his son a brother. But, it turns out, there have been many more things in Schumer-Fischer's house. For the past six weeks, Schumer's ex-boyfriend, Kyle Dunnigan, has been living with her.

During a recent episode of The Howard Stern Show On SiriusXM radio, Dunnigan, who is also a comedian, revealed that he has been living with Schumer and Fischer in his New York apartment since early December. He described the house as "so beautiful,quot; and told Stern that if he saw her, he would stay too.

After telling Stern that he and Schumer "had a moment … a while ago and it was brief," Dunnigan said he had been living with Schumer while working on his new Hulu program. Love beth. Dunnigan said he has his own bedroom and bathroom, and has enjoyed the arrangement of the house.

"I've been there for a month and a half," Dunnigan said. "She has been very cool. All the food is very good and free. I'm supposed to leave in three weeks, but I don't think I'm going to do it."

In fact, he has become so "authorized,quot; after enjoying all the comforts, Dunnigan says he started making demands after only two days. However, he admitted that he has taken things a little too far, and it is time for him to leave. Dunnigan described the agreement as "suspended adolescence."

After learning about the unique way of life, Stern said that if any of his writers showed up at his apartment, he would bother them.

Dunnigan has worked with Schumer for years, and even won an Emmy in 2015 for the song. Girls you don't need makeup, which he wrote for his Comedy Central show Inside Amy Schumer. He was a writer and interpreter on the program during his four seasons from 2013 to 2016.

Dunnigan also appeared in the 2015 Schumer movie Derailed train, but it is not only with his comedian companion with whom he gets along. Dunnigan said he and Fischer liked each other immediately and often "get together,quot;, which includes playing chess together.

Love, beth – Amy Schumer's new scripted comedy series – will premiere in Hulu in late 2020.



