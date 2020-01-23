Amy Schumer's ex lives with her and her husband, and it's not strange

Talk about an interesting setup!

Amy Schumer and husband Chris Fischer have a new roommate: Kyle Dunnigan. On Thursday, the comedian, who briefly dated the Derailed train Star years ago, he explained his life situation during his visit to The Howard Stern Show and how the exs make it work.

"(His apartment) is beautiful. If you saw it, you would stay," said the comedian, who was a writer Inside Amy Schumersaid host Howard Stern. "I've been there for a month and a half … It has been very cool."

After explaining that he has been messing with him I feel pretty star while they work on their new Hulu show Love bethDunnigan joked that he has no plans to leave Schumer and Fischer's platform: "I'm supposed to leave in three weeks, but I don't think I'm going to do it."

Since he moved, the funny man said he had become a rather "authorized,quot; roommate now that he had become accustomed to the luxurious comforts of the Fischer family.