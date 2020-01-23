Amy Schumer's ex lives with her and her husband, and it's not strange

Talk about an interesting setup!
Amy Schumer and husband Chris Fischer have a new roommate: Kyle Dunnigan. On Thursday, the comedian, who briefly dated the Derailed train Star years ago, he explained his life situation during his visit to The Howard Stern Show and how the exs make it work.
"(His apartment) is beautiful. If you saw it, you would stay," said the comedian, who was a writer Inside Amy Schumersaid host Howard Stern. "I've been there for a month and a half … It has been very cool."
After explaining that he has been messing with him I feel pretty star while they work on their new Hulu show Love bethDunnigan joked that he has no plans to leave Schumer and Fischer's platform: "I'm supposed to leave in three weeks, but I don't think I'm going to do it."
Since he moved, the funny man said he had become a rather "authorized,quot; roommate now that he had become accustomed to the luxurious comforts of the Fischer family.
"When I first got there, I thought,‘ Oh, you don't have to do that, "Dunnigan explained. "I was entitled within two days. Like the soap was low. I'm like,‘ Why is it under the soap? "
So what does Schumer's husband think of this whole arrangement? According to Dunnigan, the two liked each other immediately. "We went out," he said about his relationship with the professional chef. "We play chess. And all the food is really good and free."
Jokes aside, Dunnigham admitted that he has taken things too far. "I have to get out of there," he said. "Because this is like suspended adolescence." After joking that the comedy writer was the boyfriend who never left, Howard joked: "Any of the guys who write for me, if they appeared in my apartment, would bother them."
Now a family of three thanks to the baby Gene Attell Fischer, we are sure that the apartment begins to feel like a full house. In May, Schumer and Fischer welcomed their first child together and, recently, the couple began exploring their family planning options through IVF.
Last week, Schumer revealed that he had started taking injectable medications for fertility and shared a candid post about his IVF trip. "I've been in IVF for a week and I feel really depressed and emotional," he wrote, posting a picture of his bruised stomach. "We are freezing my eggs and discovering what to do to give Gene a brother."
After receiving great support from their fans, the Snapped up star shared an update. "Thank you ladies and some gentlemen," he captioned a snapshot of his recent visit to the doctor. "I learned to eat salty food later and take Gatorade. Ice in the area. Take arnica and put arnica on the bruises. Be patient and kind to myself and that there are so many of us willing to be there for each other. Your stories me it helped more than you can imagine. I feel incredibly lucky. I really hope this works and be positive. Lots of love! "
