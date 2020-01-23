Amy Schumer's ex admits to living with her and her husband: this is suspended adolescence

Instagram / WENN / Joseph Marzullo

Joking about his current life situation with the star of & # 39; Trainwreck & # 39 ;, Kyle Dunnigan says: & # 39; I'm supposed to leave in three weeks, but I don't think I'm going to do it & # 39 ;.

Amy Schumer He is taking his friendship with a former boyfriend to another level. In a new episode of "The Howard Stern To show," Kyle Dunnigan surprised many when he confessed to having been living with him "I feel pretty"star, with whom he briefly dated in the past, and her husband Chris Fischer in the couple's apartment in New York City.

During the interview on Thursday, January 23, the writer of "Inside Amy Schumer"Spilled," I've been there for a month and a half. "His confession led host Howard Stern to ask," And she's not angry, as if you aren't leaving? "To which, the comedian replied calmly" No, she has been great. "He also noticed that Schumer's apartment" is beautiful, "and added:" If you saw it, you would stay. "

Making sure that they had passed the awkward phase of the single-living arrangement, the 49-year-old man shared: "When I first got there, I was very [courteous], like," Oh, you don't have to do that & # 39 They gave me as much right as the first two days. As if the soap was low and I was thinking & # 39; Why is the soap low? & # 39 ;, So I had to check myself. "

On how Schumer's husband handled the situation, Dunnigan insisted that everything is fine with the professional chef. "We go out," he boasted. "We play chess. And all the food is really good and free." He also joked that he does not think he will move, although "he is supposed to leave in three weeks."

Jokes aside, Dunnigan revealed that she had stayed with Schumer and her husband to work on their next Hulu series, "Love, Beth." The "Reindeer 911!"The actor also admitted," I have to get out of there. Because this is like suspended adolescence. "

While Schumer dated Dunnigan briefly "a while ago," she was married to Fischer since February 2018. They received their first child together, Gene Attell, in May 2019. Eight months later, she revealed that she was undergoing fertilization treatment. in vitro She and her husband were "figuring out what to do to give Gene a brother."