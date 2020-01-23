Aly Raisman talks about a bittersweet retreat: Beware!

Aly Raisman She may have confirmed her retirement, but that does not mean she will be absent from the 2020 Summer Olympics.

On Thursday morning, the two-time Olympic revealed the Morning pop that she will be in Tokyo this summer to enjoy the games.

"I am planning to be in Tokyo. I am super excited," Raisman confirmed to POTM co-hosts Lilliana Vazquez, Scott Tweedie and guest co-host Throw bass.

%MINIFYHTML7a227a8e0a22550bebb961952aee82f713% %MINIFYHTML7a227a8e0a22550bebb961952aee82f714%

In what capacity? Unfortunately, Raisman, who visited Morning pop with his fellow role model #AerieREAL Wool Condor"He kept me shy about his upcoming participation in the summer games."

"Things are in process maybe, but I still can't say anything. But I'm excited. I hope to be involved in some way," the retired gymnast conveyed. "I will definitely be the loudest cheering, I'm so excited. Because, when I was competing, we couldn't see the other sports. I'm excited to see football, swimming, track and field, everything."