Aly Raisman She may have confirmed her retirement, but that does not mean she will be absent from the 2020 Summer Olympics.
On Thursday morning, the two-time Olympic revealed the Morning pop that she will be in Tokyo this summer to enjoy the games.
"I am planning to be in Tokyo. I am super excited," Raisman confirmed to POTM co-hosts Lilliana Vazquez, Scott Tweedie and guest co-host Throw bass.
In what capacity? Unfortunately, Raisman, who visited Morning pop with his fellow role model #AerieREAL Wool Condor"He kept me shy about his upcoming participation in the summer games."
"Things are in process maybe, but I still can't say anything. But I'm excited. I hope to be involved in some way," the retired gymnast conveyed. "I will definitely be the loudest cheering, I'm so excited. Because, when I was competing, we couldn't see the other sports. I'm excited to see football, swimming, track and field, everything."
While it's hard to imagine a summer Olympiad without Raisman, who previously served as captain of the Fierce Five 2012 and Final Five 2016 gymnastics teams, she revealed that she is "excited for what will come next."
"When I was writing the post, I felt at peace, I felt really good, I felt it was the right time for me. I'm sure that seeing it will be bittersweet," said the 25-year-old athlete. "I love gymnastics so much, but I'm so excited for the next chapter of my life and also very proud of my gymnastics career and excited for what will come next."
We are certainly eager to see what role Raisman plays in the next 2020 Summer Olympics.
