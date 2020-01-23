All contestants of season 3 of The Masked Singer revealed (so far)

The countdown is in the 2020 pop culture cross event that will air on Sunday, February 2. No, not the Super Bowl, although yes, it's great and everything, but The masked singer Premiere of the third season AFTER the Super Bowl.
Fox is producing these seasons faster than stars of the 1990s can find to get under the mask. The third season premieres just under two months after the second season ended in December 2019. Back for another round of riddles is Ken jeong, Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy and host Nick cannon. This time they will have to discover the identities of Miss Monster, the Kangaroo, the Turtle and more elaborately dressed celebrities who are giving everything (for better or worse) in The masked singer stage.
At the premiere of the third season, Jamie Foxx He joins the panel as a guest judge, which really throws a key in the guesswork, as it is a favorite for judges to suggest that he is under a mask. The third season has more contestants than ever with 18 celebrities dressed in extravagant costumes in an effort to sing for the United States. And these contestants will be taller, according to those involved in the show.
"We have some very good big names. And we have a great variety of people, which is fantastic," executive producer and executive producer. Izzie Pick Ibarra He told Variety. "We have a wish list. We investigate who might be interesting for the program, so the way we present is a mix of things we are looking for: we are looking for people who have incredible stories that can boost that person's narrative throughout of his singing on the show, and then there are people who are very much in the spirit of the time. "
Meet the contestants revealed below.
The masked singer opens on Sunday, February 2 after the Super Bowl in Fox.