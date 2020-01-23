All contestants of season 3 of The Masked Singer revealed (so far)

At the premiere of the third season, Jamie Foxx He joins the panel as a guest judge, which really throws a key in the guesswork, as it is a favorite for judges to suggest that he is under a mask. The third season has more contestants than ever with 18 celebrities dressed in extravagant costumes in an effort to sing for the United States. And these contestants will be taller, according to those involved in the show.

%MINIFYHTML333f364df36d007ad3c007453a987c9513% %MINIFYHTML333f364df36d007ad3c007453a987c9514%

"We have some very good big names. And we have a great variety of people, which is fantastic," executive producer and executive producer. Izzie Pick Ibarra He told Variety. "We have a wish list. We investigate who might be interesting for the program, so the way we present is a mix of things we are looking for: we are looking for people who have incredible stories that can boost that person's narrative throughout of his singing on the show, and then there are people who are very much in the spirit of the time. "