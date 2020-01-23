Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will organize a dinner for Rishi and Neetu Kapoor

If there is a couple, Internet users may not have enough is Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt. The couple has been seen flying on vacation together occasionally, attending events, parties and family gatherings. Now, according to the latest reports, the young couple has some great plans for the 40th wedding anniversary of Neetu and Rishi Kapoor, which was actually yesterday. The couple wanted to organize a party for the older Kapoors, who have been married for more than four decades and still remain strong. However, the sudden disappearance of Raj Kapoor's daughter, Ritu Nanda, surprised the family and they had to cancel the party. But according to other reports, Alia and Ranbir are planning a private family dinner for this special occasion. It is also said that Alia, who is good at baking cakes, will bake a special cake for Ranbir's parents.

Last year, Alia had celebrated Christmas with the Kapoors and was seen spending time with them throughout the year. Not only that, Ranbir and Alia will soon be seen together on the big screen in Brahmastra, which is one of the most anticipated films of 2020.