Alfredo Morelos: Sevilla considers movement for Rangers striker | Soccer news

Alfredo Morelos has 28 goals in 25 Rangers appearances this season

Sevilla is considering a January move for Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos.

The rangers are eager to hold on to Colombia's international, but their 28 goals in all competitions this season have attracted the interest of the best clubs in the Premier League and across Europe.

Sevilla coach Julen Lopetegui is on the market for a forward after Javier Hernández's departure to LA Galaxy on Wednesday.

Earlier this week, Inter Milan was related to a similar movement as they increased their search for a center-forward to boost their challenge for the Serie A title.

Antonio Conte's team was in talks with Chelsea to sign Olivier Giroud, but his new interest in Napoli and former Tottenham leader Fernando Llorente could signal the end of his efforts to sign France's international.

Two months ago, Rangers president Dave King tried to fend off a growing number of fans by saying that the club would not sell for even 40 million pounds.

However, it is difficult to see how the Rangers could afford to refuse such rates if they were offered.

Morelos, crowned seven times by his country, has scored 76 goals in the league in 126 appearances for the Rangers since joining for £ 1 million of HJK ​​Helsinki in June 2017.

