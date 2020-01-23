Akshay Kumar demands Rs 120 crore for the next Aanand L Rai

%MINIFYHTML5b48482bf103848189fe0e9aa1f91d3b11% %MINIFYHTML5b48482bf103848189fe0e9aa1f91d3b12%

A leading newspaper contacted a source, who said that Akshay and his team feel that the actor brings some goodwill to a project, justifying the rate. The source said: "It is known that Akshay Kumar charges fees in advance and today, his name attracts the audience not only to the movie theater, but also receives lucrative offers from digital and satellite networks. Akshay and his team they believe that the actor deserves 100 -Core plus as acting fees for the goodwill he brings to the project. "

Looking at the year that Akshay Kumar had with Good Newwz, Housefull 4, Mission Mangal and Kesari scoring big at the box office, it is not surprising that the actor believes he deserves a raise.