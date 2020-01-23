Akshay Kumar announces the sequel to her music video Fillhall

After making their music video debut with Filhall de B Praak, Akshay Kumar and Nupur Sanon are ready to present the second installment of the music video. The song not only won hearts with its melodious melody, but the chemistry of Akshay and Nupur was also appreciated. The song went up on the music charts and even worked well on social networks. Then, the creators decided to have a sequel to the hit song.

This will mark Akshay's second outing in a music video so far in his career. The actor turned to social networks to announce the sequel to Filhall and shared the first poster of the song, titled Filhall Part 2. The motto on the poster says: "The story continues."

Akshay hinted that the song would come out this year and said Filhall Part 2 would be as good as the previous one. He wrote: "The story continues with another tune … # FilhallPart2,quot;.



Filhall was written by renowned punjabi lyricist Jaani and marked Akshay's first collaboration with Kriti Sanon's younger sister, Nupur Sanon.

