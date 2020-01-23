After the ICJ ruling, Myanmar denies the genocide against the Rohingya | Myanmar News

%MINIFYHTML244153b60cb823b3c142f370887c399811% %MINIFYHTML244153b60cb823b3c142f370887c399812%

In response to the decision of an international tribunal ordering Myanmar take emergency measures to prevent genocide of Rohingya, the country's government responded by saying that "there was no genocide in Rakhine," the state from which most Muslim minorities come.

Rights groups and members of the Rohingya minority have celebrated Thursday's ruling by the judges of the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

But a statement issued by the Myanmar Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it was "important for Myanmar that the Court (ICJ) make an objectively correct decision on the merits of the case," and condemned the human rights organizations that it accused of presenting a "distorted image,quot; of the situation in Rakhine.

These groups, according to the statement, had "affected Myanmmar's bilateral relations with several countries,quot; and hindered efforts for "sustainable development,quot; in the northwestern province.

While acknowledging that "war crimes have occurred," the statement says "there has been no genocide in Rakhine."

While defending her country in the ICJ in December, the leader of Myanmar Aung San Suu Kyi, in a 30-minute speech, could not use the word "Rohingya,quot; once.

Critics said his refusal to use the word was part of Myanmar's attempt to strip the minority of their identity and their rights.

Again on Thursday, the word "Rohingya,quot; was absent from the Declaration of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

& # 39; A great day for hundreds of thousands of rohingyas & # 39;

The ICJ case was presented by a Muslim majority Gambia, which had asked the court to impose emergency measures after the violent repression of the Myanmar army in 2017 that forced around 740,000 Rohingya to flee to neighboring Bangladesh.

The court based in The Hague ordered Myanmar Take urgent and "provisional,quot; measures to protect your Rohingya population from genocide.

Provisional measures are steps to be taken to prevent further damage and it is the first step in the legal case.

Legal experts have applauded the court's decision.

Reed Brody, Commissioner of the International Commission of Jurists, who was instrumental in the prosecution of Hissene HabreHe told Al Jazeera: "This is a great day for the hundreds of thousands of Rohingya who have been displaced, killed and raped. The highest court of the UN has recognized their suffering."

The orders of the ICJ are legally binding.

Brody said the fact that the decision was unanimous would add weight to the court's measures.