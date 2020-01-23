DAVOS, Switzerland – Afghanistan is prepared for a significant reduction in US forces there, President Ashraf Ghani said Thursday, adding that he had given that message to President Trump, a step to reduce the costly US military presence while the diplomats fight to finish. a peace agreement with the Taliban.

About 12,000 US troops remain in Afghanistan, below a peak of approximately 100,000 eight years ago. The eventual withdrawal of these forces has been one of the strongest pieces of influence that US negotiators have in talks with the Taliban to end the 18-year war.

There has been a gradual reduction of United States troops in the country since 2018, despite the absence of an emerging peace negotiations agreement in the state of the Gulf of Qatar in the past year. Trump declared the "dead,quot; talks in September, just as the two sides were about to finalize an agreement. They later resumed, but since then they have stagnated.

Mr. Ghani has been a vocal critic of the US negotiations with the insurgents, because the talks have excluded his government. But speaking on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Thursday, he said he had told Trump that the Afghan government was ready for a further reduction of 4,000 US troops, a third of the remaining.