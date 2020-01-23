Afghanistan is ready for a significant reduction of US troops, says Ghani

DAVOS, Switzerland – Afghanistan is prepared for a significant reduction in US forces there, President Ashraf Ghani said Thursday, adding that he had given that message to President Trump, a step to reduce the costly US military presence while the diplomats fight to finish. a peace agreement with the Taliban.
About 12,000 US troops remain in Afghanistan, below a peak of approximately 100,000 eight years ago. The eventual withdrawal of these forces has been one of the strongest pieces of influence that US negotiators have in talks with the Taliban to end the 18-year war.
There has been a gradual reduction of United States troops in the country since 2018, despite the absence of an emerging peace negotiations agreement in the state of the Gulf of Qatar in the past year. Trump declared the "dead,quot; talks in September, just as the two sides were about to finalize an agreement. They later resumed, but since then they have stagnated.
Mr. Ghani has been a vocal critic of the US negotiations with the insurgents, because the talks have excluded his government. But speaking on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Thursday, he said he had told Trump that the Afghan government was ready for a further reduction of 4,000 US troops, a third of the remaining.
An official close to Mr. Ghani said his position was in line with the efforts of the Afghan government to offer cost savings to a US president who complains about the price of overseas deployments. In return, the official said, Ghani expects the United States to reconsider what he sees as a rushed deal that legitimizes the Taliban and lets the Washington-backed government defend itself.
"We are fully ready for the withdrawal of 4,000 soldiers at any time the president decides," Ghani told reporters at the economic meeting, one day after meeting with Trump.
US negotiators have been in Qatar for the past few weeks, trying to push the stalled peace process.
In exchange for returning to the pact they were about to approve in September, they have demanded that the Taliban agree to significantly reduce violence before the agreement is signed. They are also seeking a Taliban commitment to open the way for negotiations between insurgents and other Afghans, including Mr. Ghani's government, on the distribution of power.
On a visit to Afghanistan in November, Mr. Trump It caused confusion about US policy towards the insurgents, repeating the Afghan government's demand for a ceasefire before the talks could resume. US negotiators had long believed that waiting for a ceasefire before announcing a troop withdrawal was too ambitious and that the Taliban were unlikely to agree.
In recent weeks, the Taliban arrived at the negotiating table with an offer of a brief period of "violence reduction,quot;, a vague term that, according to officials, could contain attacks on major cities and roads.
While US diplomats evaluate that offer, Trump seems to have softened his previous demand, aligning it with the position of his negotiators. An official summary of his meeting with Mr. Ghani on Wednesday did not mention a ceasefire, but cited "the need for a significant and lasting reduction of violence by the Taliban."
But Mr. Ghani's government has insisted on pressing the Taliban for a ceasefire to show that the insurgents are genuine about peace and negotiate a shared political future, saying that a "reduction of violence,quot; makes no sense.
"It's like pregnancy," Ghani said. "We really can't be half pregnant."
In another sign that significant differences persist between the Afghan government and the White House over the peace process, a close adviser to Mr. Ghani lashed out at the Taliban on Thursday and said "foreigners,quot; could not impose an agreement on the Afghan people.
Speaking at the Institute of War and Peace Studies based in Kabul on Thursday, Amrullah Saleh, Ghani's formula partner in A recent election whose outcome is being disputed, said Taliban violence had preceded the invasion of the United States in 2001, and expressed concern that an agreement between the Americans and the insurgents might not mean the end of the fight.
"It is possible that the negotiations of the United States and the Taliban in Doha can end the war between the United States and the Taliban, but it is impossible that those negotiations put an end to the Taliban war with the Afghan nation," he said. Saleh
In a response that pointed out how tense any direct conversation between the Afghan government and the insurgents would be, a former Taliban minister alluded to the barbarism that preceded the Taliban government of the 1990s.
He said the Taliban had emerged to end the anarchy and violence created when several armed factions struggled to fill a power vacuum left by the Soviet withdrawal.
Agha Jan Motasim, who was minister of finance during the Taliban government, said that all sides of the 40-year-old conflict, including the Taliban, had made mistakes. Reaching a peace agreement required looking beyond past complaints and thoughts of revenge, he said.
"If we repeat the bad actions of the Taliban and do not mention their good," Motasim said, "we will simply fan the flames."
Rebecca Blumenstein reported from Davos, Switzerland, and Mujib Mashal from Kabul, Afghanistan.