Home Entertainment Advancement of Super Bowl 2020 commercials: See the newest ads

Advancement of Super Bowl 2020 commercials: See the newest ads

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
<pre><pre>See Teresa Giudice and Caroline Manzo Feud about Hummus in the Super Bowl announcement
%MINIFYHTMLa70479243a157b1df0205dfae4fd9a0d11% %MINIFYHTMLa70479243a157b1df0205dfae4fd9a0d12%

the 2020 Super Bowl It's almost here and many of the ads that will be broadcast during the big game are already coming to the Internet.

We have compiled some commercial previews that are scheduled to air during the Super Bowl LIT on Sunday, February 2. The Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers will meet at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, home of the Dolphins.

Teresa Giudice, Missy Elliott, Rainn wilson, Lil Nas X, MC Hammer Y Molly Ringwald They are among the celebrities who will honor the tens of millions of screens that broadcast the great game, in ads from brands such as Sabra Hummus, Pepsi, Hyundai, Doritos and Mountain Dew.

%MINIFYHTMLa70479243a157b1df0205dfae4fd9a0d13% %MINIFYHTMLa70479243a157b1df0205dfae4fd9a0d14%

And let's take another moment of silence for the death of Mr. Peanut; Planters' beloved pet was killed at age 104 in, yes, a 2020 Super Bowl commercial.

"We are devastated to confirm that Mr. Peanut is gone," said the brand tweet. "He died doing what he did best: having people's backs when they needed it most. #RIPeanut."

Check out the commercial Super Bowl LIV teasers below:

Youtube

Sabra Hummus ad starring Teresa Giudice and Caroline Manzo

The old fight Royal Housewives of New Jersey The stars meet in this ad. (Watch the preview)

Doritos, Lil Nas X, Super Bowl 2020, Advertisement

Fried lay

Doritos ad starring Lil Nas X

The rapper stars in a Western-themed ad for the Cool Doritos ranch and his "Old Town Road,quot; collaborator Billy Ray Cyrus It also stars in the campaign. (Watch the preview)

Mr. Peanut, Planters, Super Bowl 2020, Ad

VaynerMedia / Planters

Planters: The death of Mr. Peanut

The beloved pet was killed at 104 in this 2020 Super Bowl announcement, starring Matt Walsh Y Wesley Snipes. (Look at the ad)

Doritos, Sam Elliott, Super Bowl 2020, Advertisement

Fried lay

Doritos Ad also stars Sam Elliott

The actor also stars in the Western-themed commercial for Cool Ranch Doritos. (Watch the preview)

Missy Elliott, H.E.R., Pepsi, Super Bowl 2020, Ad

PepsiCo

Pepsi ad starring Missy Elliott and H.E.R.

The rapper and singer appear in a Pepsi Zero Sugar ad. Miss tweeted, "Ok @HerMusicx … we are about to release some (fire emoji) @pepsi,quot;.

Molly Ringwald, Avocados from Mexico, Super Bowl 2020, Advertisement

Energy BBDO

Avocado ad from Mexico starring Molly Ringwald

Queen Brat Pack stars in a fun campaign for the brand. (See teaser 1 / teaser 2.)

Rainn Wilson, Little Caesars, Super Bowl 2020, Advertisement

McKinney

Little Caesars ad starring Rainn Wilson

the Office Alum appears in a pizza chain ad. (See teaser 1 / teaser 2.)

MC Hammer, Cheetos, Super Bowl 2020, Advertisement

Goodby Silverstein & Partners

Cheetos ad starring MC Hammer

Cheetos will be announced during the Super Bowl for the first time in 11 years, with an ad featuring the rapper and his song "Can & # 39; t Touch This,quot;. (See teaser 1 / teaser 2.)

Jonathan Van Ness, Pop-Tarts, Super Bowl 2020, Advertisement

MRY

Pop-Tarts Ad Starring Jonathan Van Ness

the Weird eye The star appears in this teaser for the Kellogg Company brand. (Look it here)

David Ortiz, Rachel Dratch, Hyundai, Super Bowl 2020, Advertisement

Innocean USA / Hungry Man

Hyundai ad starring Rachel Dratch and David Ortiz

The actress, who grew up in the Boston area, and the Boston Red Sox star teamed up for an announcement with the Boston theme, which will air during the second quarter of the game. (Watch the preview). It also appears in the final product: Chris Evans Y John Krasinski.

Mountain Dew, Super Bowl 2020, Advertisement

TBWA Chiat Day NY

Mountain Dew & # 39; s The brilliant Parody

An advertisement for the new parodies of Mountain Dew Zero Sugar makes Jack Torrance go crazy. (Look it here)

Rick and Morty, Pringles, Super Bowl 2020, Advertisement

Swimming for adults / gray

Pringles ad starring Rick and Morty

Adult Swim co-produced this ad, and a Pringles Pickle Rick flavor will soon be available for purchase. (Watch the preview)

The Super Bowl LIV 2020 airs live on FOX on Sunday, February 2 at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT.

Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m.

%MINIFYHTMLa70479243a157b1df0205dfae4fd9a0d15%

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©