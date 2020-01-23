Advancement of Super Bowl 2020 commercials: See the newest ads

the 2020 Super Bowl It's almost here and many of the ads that will be broadcast during the big game are already coming to the Internet.
We have compiled some commercial previews that are scheduled to air during the Super Bowl LIT on Sunday, February 2. The Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers will meet at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, home of the Dolphins.
Teresa Giudice, Missy Elliott, Rainn wilson, Lil Nas X, MC Hammer Y Molly Ringwald They are among the celebrities who will honor the tens of millions of screens that broadcast the great game, in ads from brands such as Sabra Hummus, Pepsi, Hyundai, Doritos and Mountain Dew.
And let's take another moment of silence for the death of Mr. Peanut; Planters' beloved pet was killed at age 104 in, yes, a 2020 Super Bowl commercial.
"We are devastated to confirm that Mr. Peanut is gone," said the brand tweet. "He died doing what he did best: having people's backs when they needed it most. #RIPeanut."
Check out the commercial Super Bowl LIV teasers below:
Sabra Hummus ad starring Teresa Giudice and Caroline Manzo
The old fight Royal Housewives of New Jersey The stars meet in this ad. (Watch the preview)
Doritos ad starring Lil Nas X
The rapper stars in a Western-themed ad for the Cool Doritos ranch and his "Old Town Road,quot; collaborator Billy Ray Cyrus It also stars in the campaign. (Watch the preview)
Planters: The death of Mr. Peanut
The beloved pet was killed at 104 in this 2020 Super Bowl announcement, starring Matt Walsh Y Wesley Snipes. (Look at the ad)
Doritos Ad also stars Sam Elliott
The actor also stars in the Western-themed commercial for Cool Ranch Doritos. (Watch the preview)
Pepsi ad starring Missy Elliott and H.E.R.
The rapper and singer appear in a Pepsi Zero Sugar ad. Miss tweeted, "Ok @HerMusicx … we are about to release some (fire emoji) @pepsi,quot;.
Avocado ad from Mexico starring Molly Ringwald
Queen Brat Pack stars in a fun campaign for the brand. (See teaser 1 / teaser 2.)
Little Caesars ad starring Rainn Wilson
the Office Alum appears in a pizza chain ad. (See teaser 1 / teaser 2.)
Cheetos ad starring MC Hammer
Cheetos will be announced during the Super Bowl for the first time in 11 years, with an ad featuring the rapper and his song "Can & # 39; t Touch This,quot;. (See teaser 1 / teaser 2.)
Pop-Tarts Ad Starring Jonathan Van Ness
the Weird eye The star appears in this teaser for the Kellogg Company brand. (Look it here)
Hyundai ad starring Rachel Dratch and David Ortiz
The actress, who grew up in the Boston area, and the Boston Red Sox star teamed up for an announcement with the Boston theme, which will air during the second quarter of the game. (Watch the preview). It also appears in the final product: Chris Evans Y John Krasinski.
Mountain Dew & # 39; s The brilliant Parody
An advertisement for the new parodies of Mountain Dew Zero Sugar makes Jack Torrance go crazy. (Look it here)
Pringles ad starring Rick and Morty
Adult Swim co-produced this ad, and a Pringles Pickle Rick flavor will soon be available for purchase. (Watch the preview)
The Super Bowl LIV 2020 airs live on FOX on Sunday, February 2 at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT.
