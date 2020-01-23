Advancement of Super Bowl 2020 commercials: See the newest ads

the 2020 Super Bowl It's almost here and many of the ads that will be broadcast during the big game are already coming to the Internet.

We have compiled some commercial previews that are scheduled to air during the Super Bowl LIT on Sunday, February 2. The Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers will meet at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, home of the Dolphins.

Teresa Giudice, Missy Elliott, Rainn wilson, Lil Nas X, MC Hammer Y Molly Ringwald They are among the celebrities who will honor the tens of millions of screens that broadcast the great game, in ads from brands such as Sabra Hummus, Pepsi, Hyundai, Doritos and Mountain Dew.

And let's take another moment of silence for the death of Mr. Peanut; Planters' beloved pet was killed at age 104 in, yes, a 2020 Super Bowl commercial.

"We are devastated to confirm that Mr. Peanut is gone," said the brand tweet. "He died doing what he did best: having people's backs when they needed it most. #RIPeanut."