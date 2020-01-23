Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani impress with their appearance during Malang promotions

Malang, directed by Mohit Suri, will hit theaters on February 7, 2020. The film stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in crucial roles. Malang revolves around the lives of four murderers, who kill for emotion. Malang's trailer created a stir online, even more so because of the sizzling chemistry of Aditya and Disha.

Disha and Aditya have been paired for the first time for Malang. His camaraderie on screen in the songs of the film has the public interested in seeing more of them. Today, we contacted Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani when they went on promotions once again. While Disha opted for a white blouse and blood red pants, Aditya looked soft with a pair of charcoal jeans and a mink shirt. Check out his latest photos below.