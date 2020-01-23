Actress Annabella Sciorra tells her story of rape of Harvey Weinstein in court

%MINIFYHTML6b65fb28d3f83923b52c2bad7cbc517911% %MINIFYHTML6b65fb28d3f83923b52c2bad7cbc517912%

The actress of & # 39; Sopranos & # 39; recounts the alleged sexual assault he suffered at the hands of the movie mogul in disgrace and how he struggled to deal with the trauma.

"The sopranos"star Annabella Sciorra thought he was having a seizure after Harvey weinstein He allegedly raped her in his apartment.

The actress told her terrible experience of sexual assault at the hands of the movie magnate who fell in court on Thursday, January 23, 2020, during the ongoing Weinstein trial.

Annabella told the jury that Weinstein broke into her apartment after taking her home after an industry dinner in Manhattan, New York in the early 1990s, immobilized her in a bed and raped her, leaving her so traumatized that He couldn't stop shaking. .

"I was hitting him, kicking him," he said. "I was just trying to get him away from me. He put his hands on my head to contain them, got on top of me and raped me. He put his penis inside my vagina and raped me."

"At one point, it came out of me," Sciorra continued. "He said: & # 39; I have the perfect moment & # 39 ;."

"Then he proceeded to put his mouth in my vagina, and before doing so, he said: & # 39; This is for you! & # 39; I didn't have much fight left inside me at that time … There wasn't much to I could do … It was so unpleasant that my body began to shake in a way that was very unusual. It was like a seizure. "

Sciorra remembered falling asleep or fainting after Weinstein left his apartment, "I don't remember the immediate reaction when I woke up. I don't remember much, except for feeling disgusting."

The actress continued explaining that she did not report the assault on police officers because she was not clear about what constituted a crime of rape, and had conflicting feelings about Weinstein.

"I felt he was a good person," he told the court. "I thought he was an acceptable guy. I felt confused. I felt I should never have opened the door."

The terrible experience changed his personality and social habits and Sciorra explained that he began to drink and self-harm.

"I began to cut myself," he said, revealing that he would "paint" the walls of his house with his own blood. "I would put blood from my fingers and my hands on this masterpiece. Wherever I put blood, I will put pieces of gold leaf to mark it."

Annabella continued explaining that she later approached Weinstein and told her how her actions had changed her, but he rejected her, saying: "That's what all good Catholic girls say," and adding: "This remains between you and me. . "

"It was very threatening," Sciorra said. "His eyes went black and I thought he was going to hit me there."

The actress also revealed that before the alleged sexual assault, the producer sent her inappropriate "attention packages" that included chocolate penises and Valium pills in an effort to "help me relax and not be so stressed."

Sciorra became the first accuser to take the position in Weinstein's sexual assault trial. Prosecutors expect their accusations to help them file charges that Weinstein was a serial predator.

The 67-year-old woman faces five counts of sexual assault stemming from accusations of two women, Jessica Mann Y Miriam Haleyi, related to incidents in 2006 and 2013. They are also expected to testify.

Weinstein, who faces life behind bars if convicted, argues that all sexual encounters were consensual.