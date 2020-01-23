According to reports, Kodak Black will launch in August 2022

%MINIFYHTMLe61e6d4175160cec07b5865eb6fa8a0e13% %MINIFYHTMLe61e6d4175160cec07b5865eb6fa8a0e14% See this post on Instagram

Lieutenant F. Arroyo has been very vindictive towards me and I have a strong feeling that he has something to do with me when they prepared me, tied me up, hurt me and beat me brutally two weeks before my court date. There is a great conspiracy in this building in me. Santiago Torres is using his position unfairly in Miami FDC and is abusing his authority. She has been writing reports of fake incidents about me, to take phone privileges that I receive once a week while I am alone. Also, do anything to take my earning time so that I literally come home when I'm supposed to. One morning, she took me out of my cell to tell me that I was going to "get my pretty girlfriend off my visiting list." For no other reason than to add insult to my anguish. Not being able to see my partner while locked in this hell. Also, they refused to visit my mother on December 23, two days before Christmas. My incoming email not only takes an average of one month to reach me, but it is also playing with my outgoing email. My family has not received any of my letters for the holidays. Which is almost cruel and unethical, but as if all this was not enough, on December 31, New Year's Eve to be exact, they handed me an empty breakfast tray. I caught their attention, but nothing was done for me. Since the camera shows them entering a tray through my flap, but in the meantime there is nothing in my tray when I. Opened. They are killing me strategically slowly here. They have humiliated me again and again. I am very disappointed by the way they have treated not only me, but all other inmates in this center. With their self-service agenda, they will always be on the side of their fellow officers, whether they are right or wrong.