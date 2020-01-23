A protest of the fans awakened the rebirth of Sunderland? The | Soccer news







Sunderland fan groups asked their owner and manager to leave the club in a joint statement after their tie with Bolton on Boxing Day, but since then the club has had an improvement in form and is again in places Play-off

Even by Sunderland standards, December was a terrible month for the club: they fell to the lowest position in the league in their history, manager Phil Parkinson possibly banished his most talented player, Aiden McGeady, and fan groups published A coordinated statement asking both the owner and manager to leave the club.

However, since that tie to Bolton Wanderers, there has been a major change on and off the field. Owner Stewart Donald officially announced that the club was for sale, and now they are back in the play-off locations.

The fan revolt and the recent revival

Sunderland chief Phil Parkinson replaced Jack Ross

The game that started its current unbeaten streak was the reverse accessory in Doncaster Rovers. The Black Cats were backed by 4,000 traveling fans and won the game 2-1 with goals from Lynden Gooch and Chris Maguire.

This performance indicated a change in the application and the attitude of the players and Parkinson. They have followed ten points out of twelve possible, including an emphatic 4-0 victory against the then Wycombe Wanderers league leaders.

Sunderland now sits sixth in League One, four points ahead of Doncaster, whom they receive Friday night, live Sky Sports Football – and only six points from the top of the table with a game in hand. Was this fan declaration a master coup or an inopportune and abrupt reaction to Parkinson's bad start?

"The improvement in recent performances has certainly seen a great change in Parkinson's popularity," says Michael Lough of the Wise Men Say podcast, a group of fans who were part of the fan collaboration statement that asked Donald and Parkinson leave.

"The 4-0 victory over Wycombe was widely regarded as the best we've played since we were relegated from the Premier League and the jubilant celebration scenes at Doncaster and MK Dons show how much fans agree with the way we are playing right now.

"However, the league table is currently extremely tight and a couple of losses would see us fall back in the middle of the table, which would naturally send alarm bells through sections of the fan base."

"On the other hand, a couple of victories could see us a short distance from the places of automatic promotion, so even though he is not yet universally loved, very few people are asking for his head."

"In Donald's terms, everything is still & # 39; like you & # 39; those who wanted Donald to leave the club still take it into account, and those who want Donald to remain in the club still hold those opinions. Fortunately, fans are more focused on football issues since our form has begun to improve. "

The owner of Sunderland is a divisive figure in Wearside, with large sections of the fan base who appreciate his contribution since he took over. However, Michael believes he has taken Sunderland as far as he can.

"The statement was intended to be a direct call to action towards Stewart Donald. 15,000 supporters shared our original tweet asking that Donald be removed."

Sunderland owner Stewart Donald put the club up for sale.

"When Stewart Donald arrived at the club, there was a wave of optimism and enthusiasm, his open communication with fans was welcome and things looked good on the field."

"However, as time went by it became clear that there was not much of a long-term plan for the future of the football club."

The Parkinson's era

Parkinson has seen improved results in recent weeks

Donald fired Jack Ross in October and the club was fifth in League One. Parkinson was hired as Ross's replacement because he had a "proven track record in promotion."

He is also a manager who does not cower in times of adversity. While in Bolton, he and his players spent five months without charging.

"You must be thick-skinned as a manager and you must be tough," Parkinson told Sky Sports.

"But we also have to find solutions and respond in the right way, and I think we have done it."

"I did not take the critics (of the fans) personally, I understood that it is the great passion in the city for the club, and they are passionately behind us at the moment and we want to keep it that way."

"People talk a lot about the pressure, but for me the pressure is the staff and the players that are not paid for months in Bolton. That was very difficult to overcome. This is nice, I enjoy the challenge every day."

Even after the recent good form of the Wearsiders, fans are too disenchanted to get ahead. The club needs unity now more than ever, since they cannot afford another season in the third level.

"A third season in League One would surely see a decrease in seasonal card renewals and an atmosphere of sadness would cling to the club," says Michael.

"It is essential that we be promoted this season, with a boost, this club can stay in the Championship, but not at this level."

Sunderland can take another big step towards the promotion with a victory against Doncaster, who play at the Stadium of Light on Friday night, live at Sky Sports Football.