A.C.E K-Pop interview

It's 2020, and what better way to start the new year than to stop sleeping in one of the best groups of K-Pop, A.C.E?

If you still don't know who A.C.E is, we have it covered. The group consists of five members: Jun, Donghun, Wow, Kim Byeongkwan and Chan. He debuted on May 23, 2017 with the single "Cactus,quot;". Watch this video on YouTube Beat Interactive / YouTube

Seriously, this presence on stage! This talent! How can you do not Stan?

Since then, the group has participated in the television program. Unit, they release hits like "Take Me Higher,quot; and "Under Cover,quot;, and have just completed their second tour of the United States with MyMusicTaste.

His last song, "Savage,quot;", is a perfect example of what A.C.E does best: strong concepts that electrify viewers with their incredible choreographies and vocals. Watch this video on YouTube Beat Interactive / YouTube



BuzzFeed met A.C.E during a tour in San Francisco to learn all about his current obsessions, comfort foods and which of his songs is the most difficult to play live.

What does it feel like to return to the US? UU. For your Under Cover tour? ACE: We are very, very happy to return after a year. Obviously, this is our ninth date of the tour, but we are very excited to finish hard and continue the tour. Happy happy happy!

What has been your favorite memory of this tour so far? (#ACE_VIDEO) 📸 초이 들 ~ 개인 직캠 데려 왔어요!

청량 뿜뿜 스프라이트 아니고!

에이스 의 모든 것을 맡고 있는 (특히 비주얼)

와우 입니다 🤗 # 김 비트 의 _ 밀착 취재 📸

#ACEinMiami

#ACE # 에이스 Kim Byeongkwan: Particularly, we all really love Puerto Rico. It was the first time we went and it was almost a full house. That energy kept the concert and was very useful! I loved it. Jun: I liked Miami! The show was great, but it was the first time I saw the beach in Miami. It was beautiful!

What song do you think personally represents you best?



Which song of A.C.E has the most difficult choreography? Watch this video on YouTube Beat Interactive / YouTube

Everybody: "Under cover!" Jun: The preparation for the "Under Cover,quot; was very fast and, as a result, it was very difficult because there are many dance and running movements. Every time I play this song, it's very difficult, it's never easier!

His last two singles, "Under Cover,quot; and "Savage," explored the concepts of hard rock and trap. What kind of concept do you want to try for your next comeback? Kim Byeongkwan: In the future, we could cover all genres, but we like strong concepts, things that have an impact on fans.

You have a history of busking in South Korea, and busked during a tour in the USA. UU. Too! How was that experience? Watch this video on YouTube Beat Interactive / YouTube

Chan: We have done busking only in Korea, but it is a dream come true to do busking in the United States. All the fans were there, even though it was raining in New York and Seattle, so it was very significant for us and we are very happy with the result. Both places were very beautiful. Jun: I would like to make more buses in different cities of the USA. UU. In the future.

We also asked the A.C.E fan base, Choice, if they had hot questions to ask the group and they didn't disappoint! These are some of his answers: fast fire style. 🔥

What are you obsessed with now? @ official_ACE7 / Twitter

Chan: He drew! I am interested in any type of drawing: I am inspired by the cities we visit and I draw on that. (Note: These are some of his illustrations above!) Donghun: Reforming. It could be clothes, it could be a drawing: I like to take something and put my opinion and then do something new. Kim Byeongkwan: Social media! I am very interactive with our social media fans, so that is what I am doing right now. Jun: I started producing music again, so I'm making songs. It was something I did before, but due to our busy schedule I couldn't do it. I'm coming back to that! Kim Byeongkwan: I'm a little tired because I can't sleep (when Jun produces songs)! Last night Jun was singing for three hours! Wow: Writing and drawing. A mixture of both concepts.



What is one thing that Choice would be surprised to hear from you? Donghun: Many idols in the industry have their positions (in their group), as an interpreter, singer, rapper, things like that. But in A.C.E, we all sing very well, we all dance very well, and that is very surprising! Kim Byeongkwan: Daily, we don't have aegyo. But when we see fans, aegyo just came out! From the first date we met so far, we don't do aegyo between us. Only Chan when he wants something or a favor! Chan: OK, NEXT QUESTION!

What is your favorite movie of all time? Universal Pictures, Warner Bros. Pictures, Disney / Marvel Studios

Donghun: It was time. Kim Byeongkwan: Start! Jun: Interstellar. Chan: All Marvel movies.



What is the best thing a fan has told you? Chan and Donghun: Thank you for singing for us. Kim Byeongkwan: The best boy. You are the best baby BK boy. Jun: After meeting you, my life changed. Wow: WWWWOOOOOOOWWWW!

What is your comfort food and what makes it special? (#ACE_PHOTO) 📸 라면 먹방 하는 동 후니 🍜 # 김 비트 의 _ 밀착 취재 📸

#ACEinMinneapolis

#ACEinMiami

#ACE # 에이스 @ official_ACE7 / Twitter

Wow: Chocolate! A little chocolate makes me happy. Kim Byeongkwan: American ice cream! Jun: Ramyun and Kimchi! Perfect. Kimchi in everything!

Do you have any strange habits? Chan: Play with my ankles, as if I were going from one side to the other. Kim Byeongkwan: Breaking my knuckles! Jun: I don't have any particular habit A.C.E, talking about Jun: He likes to sing and make noises! As * insert acute falsetto here. * It could be anything!

As a group, what goal would you like to achieve in 2020? Beat Interactive

Chan: First place in a music program! Jun: Get to the top of the music charts! To enter the top 10 of Billboard's music charts.

As individuals, what is a personal goal that you would like to achieve next year? Jun: I would like to travel alone or with a friend. Kim Byeongkwan: I would like to go to Los Angeles for two months as a vacation and also study dance at Millennium Dance Studio. Chan: I would like to obtain certificates, for example, a kitchen certification or a driver's license. Wow: I would like to travel and take advantage of the trips. They could be images, they could be drawings, they could be videos, it could be anything. Donghun: I would like to do things with a result. Personally, I would like to include a song written by myself in a mini-album in the future.