A.C.E K-Pop interview

It's 2020, and what better way to start the new year than to stop sleeping in one of the best groups of K-Pop, A.C.E?
If you still don't know who A.C.E is, we have it covered. The group consists of five members: Jun, Donghun, Wow, Kim Byeongkwan and Chan. He debuted on May 23, 2017 with the single "Cactus,quot;.
Since then, the group has participated in the television program. Unit, they release hits like "Take Me Higher,quot; and "Under Cover,quot;, and have just completed their second tour of the United States with MyMusicTaste.
His last song, "Savage,quot;, is a perfect example of what A.C.E does best: strong concepts that electrify viewers with their incredible choreographies and vocals.
BuzzFeed met A.C.E during a tour in San Francisco to learn all about his current obsessions, comfort foods and which of his songs is the most difficult to play live.
What does it feel like to return to the US? UU. For your Under Cover tour?
ACE: We are very, very happy to return after a year. Obviously, this is our ninth date of the tour, but we are very excited to finish hard and continue the tour. Happy happy happy!
What has been your favorite memory of this tour so far?
What song do you think personally represents you best?
Which song of A.C.E has the most difficult choreography?
His last two singles, "Under Cover,quot; and "Savage," explored the concepts of hard rock and trap. What kind of concept do you want to try for your next comeback?
Kim Byeongkwan: In the future, we could cover all genres, but we like strong concepts, things that have an impact on fans.
You have a history of busking in South Korea, and busked during a tour in the USA. UU. Too! How was that experience?
We also asked the A.C.E fan base, Choice, if they had hot questions to ask the group and they didn't disappoint! These are some of his answers: fast fire style. 🔥
What are you obsessed with now?
What is one thing that Choice would be surprised to hear from you?
Donghun: Many idols in the industry have their positions (in their group), as an interpreter, singer, rapper, things like that. But in A.C.E, we all sing very well, we all dance very well, and that is very surprising!
Kim Byeongkwan: Daily, we don't have aegyo. But when we see fans, aegyo just came out! From the first date we met so far, we don't do aegyo between us. Only Chan when he wants something or a favor!
Chan: OK, NEXT QUESTION!
What is your favorite movie of all time?
What is the best thing a fan has told you?
Chan and Donghun: Thank you for singing for us.
Kim Byeongkwan: The best boy. You are the best baby BK boy.
Jun: After meeting you, my life changed.
Wow: WWWWOOOOOOOWWWW!
What is your comfort food and what makes it special?
Do you have any strange habits?
Chan: Play with my ankles, as if I were going from one side to the other.
Kim Byeongkwan: Breaking my knuckles!
Jun: I don't have any particular habit
A.C.E, talking about Jun: He likes to sing and make noises! As * insert acute falsetto here. * It could be anything!
As a group, what goal would you like to achieve in 2020?
As individuals, what is a personal goal that you would like to achieve next year?
Jun: I would like to travel alone or with a friend.
Kim Byeongkwan: I would like to go to Los Angeles for two months as a vacation and also study dance at Millennium Dance Studio.
Chan: I would like to obtain certificates, for example, a kitchen certification or a driver's license.
Wow: I would like to travel and take advantage of the trips. They could be images, they could be drawings, they could be videos, it could be anything.
Donghun: I would like to do things with a result. Personally, I would like to include a song written by myself in a mini-album in the future.
And finally, is there anything you want to say to your American fans?
Jun: I am very grateful to our American fans for being so welcoming and grateful for all the energy we received especially during our tour. We will do our best to compensate for that (energy) with more music, more performances, more tours, more activities for our fans. We are happy now!
This interview has been edited for clarity and duration.
%MINIFYHTMLc5c2eeb11cf2201207e311a5569db3ec15%