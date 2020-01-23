8 deaths that shook the nation of singles

Bachelor Nation lost one of his own.

Tyler Gwozdz, who appeared as a contestant in the most recent season of High school, died at age 29, E! The news has confirmed.

Gwozdz, who was known as Tyler G. during Hannah brownThe season was hospitalized last week in Boca Raton for a suspicion of medical overdose, and agents responded to a call around 10:45 a.m. January 13, and the former reality contestant was transported to the hospital. The official cause of death has not yet been determined.

A graduate student of psychology, Gwozdz was chosen for the first individual appointment of season 15 before making an abrupt exit off the screen of the reality dating competition series. The Bachelor the producers and Brown have not yet commented publicly on the death of Gwozdz.

Unfortunately, Gwozdz is not the first member of Bachelor Nation who died in the 18-year history of the ABC franchise, and fans lamented the loss of several contestants over the years.