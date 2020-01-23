8 deaths that shook the nation of singles

A B C
Bachelor Nation lost one of his own.
Tyler Gwozdz, who appeared as a contestant in the most recent season of High school, died at age 29, E! The news has confirmed.
Gwozdz, who was known as Tyler G. during Hannah brownThe season was hospitalized last week in Boca Raton for a suspicion of medical overdose, and agents responded to a call around 10:45 a.m. January 13, and the former reality contestant was transported to the hospital. The official cause of death has not yet been determined.
A graduate student of psychology, Gwozdz was chosen for the first individual appointment of season 15 before making an abrupt exit off the screen of the reality dating competition series. The Bachelor the producers and Brown have not yet commented publicly on the death of Gwozdz.
Unfortunately, Gwozdz is not the first member of Bachelor Nation who died in the 18-year history of the ABC franchise, and fans lamented the loss of several contestants over the years.
Here are eight deaths that shook Bachelor Nation:
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 201947 / rs_634x1024-190507135659-634.bachelorette-s15-bachelors-7.ct.050719.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1003333″ alt=”Bachelorette Party, season 15, Tyler G. “/>
A B C
Tyler Gwozdz
Known as Tyler G. during the recent season of Hannah Brown High school, the 29-year-old died on January 22 after being hospitalized for an alleged medical overdose the previous week in Boca Raton. At that time, the Boca Ratón Police Services Department previously confirmed E! The news that officers responded to a call for an alleged medical overdose around 10:45 a.m. from January 13, and Gwozdz was transported to the hospital.
After going to the first single date of season 15, Gwozdz left the show unexpectedly for an unknown reason shortly after. While the official reason for his abrupt departure was never mentioned, Brown simply told the remaining suitors that Tyler "had to leave."
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 485px,quot; data-width = "485,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 201895 / rs_634x849-181005101031-634-cristy-caserta-instagram-100518.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 945837″ alt=”Cristy Caserta, The Bachelor, Instagram”/>
Christy Caserta
The lawyer who competed in season 15 of The Bachelor He died at the age of 38 in October 2018.
Caserta collapsed during a training class in Florida, and after seeing her unanswered, her classmates quickly called 911 for fear of having a seizure. The first responders transported her to a hospital, where she later died, a spokesman for the Sunrise Police Department in Sunrise, Florida, told E! News of the time.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2017429 / rs_634x1024-170529193939-634.Michael-Nance-Bachelorette.kg.052917.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 818424″ alt=”Michael Nance”/>
Craig Sjodin / ABC through Getty Images
Michael Nance
The former 31 year old. Bachelorette party The competitor died at the end of May. While a spokesman for the Homicide Unit of the Austin Police Department in Texas told E! News from him is currently not a "suspicious death,quot;, the cause of his death has not yet been determined.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2017430 / rs_634x1024-170530105618-634.eric-hill.cm.53017.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 818523″ alt=”Eric Hill Bachelorette Party”/>
A B C
Eric Hill
Before its appearance in Andi Dorfmanthe season of High school Transmitted, Hill died tragically at age 32 after a paragliding accident in 2014. He was paragliding with friends when his parachute partially collapsed, according to reports.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 445px,quot; data-width = "445,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2016222 / rs_634x924-160322125912-634.erin-storm.cm.32216.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 703380″ alt=”Erin Storm, the single”/>
A B C
Erin Storm
Eight years after appearing in The BachelorIn the twelfth season, Storm died in a fatal private plane crash. According to NBC Los Angeles, Storm was the only occupant of the Airborne XT-912 light weight change control plane and crashed shortly after taking off.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2013714 / rs_634x1024-130814094923-634.gia.cm.81413.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 330592″ alt=”The Bachelor, Gia Allemand”/>
A B C
Gia Allemand
At 29, the first Single The contestant killed herself at home in 2013 after a fight with her boyfriend, Ryan Anderson. Allemand's mother sent Anderson a text message to check her daughter after she was silent on the phone. Allemand was soon taken to a hospital, where she remained with life support until her death.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2010104 / 634.julien-hug.cm.53017.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 122062″ alt=”Julien Hug, single”/>
A B C
Julien Hug
Hug, who appeared in season 5 of High school, He was discovered dead in the San Bernardino National Forest in 2010. His parents revealed that he was suffering from depression and had committed suicide.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2016116 / rs_634x1024-160216115350-634-alex-mcallister-lex-bachelor-suicide.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 692762″ alt=”Lex McAllister, Alexa McAllister, The Bachelor”/>
A B C
Lex McAllister
The late Single The contestant died in February 2016 after an overdose of prescription drugs in an apparent suicide attempt. According to a police report, an unidentified person said that McAllister had sent them a text message to tell them that he wanted to end his life. She was later found at home with an empty bottle of prescription pills. One day after being taken to the hospital, her health continued to deteriorate and McAllister's family retired to the 31-year life support.
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m.