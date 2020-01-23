5 upcoming films focusing on women to be careful

The year 2019 saw many films such as Saand Ki Aankh, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga and Mission Mangal, among others starring female actors. The year 2020 will not be different. Presenting some unconventional and pioneering stories about women's empowerment at the forefront, this year a surprising list of films awaits the public. Here we list the power narratives …
1. Gangubai Kathiawadi
Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Gangubai Kathiawadi will star Alia Bhatt in the title role. Based on Hussain Zaidi's book, Mafia Queens Of Mumbai, the film revolves around the life of Gangubai Kathiawadi, who owned a brothel and a matriarch.
3. Shakuntala Devi
The film is a biographical film about Shakuntala Devi, who was a writer and mathematician, popularly known as a human computer. Written and directed by Anu Menon, the film will be headed by Vidya Balan.
4. Thalaivi
The appearance of Thalaivi by Kangana Ranaut has already created a stir among the audience. Directed by A. L. Vijay, the film is a biographical film about the life of the late Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Jayalalithaa.
5. Panga
Panga, by Ashwini Iyer Tiwari, revolves around a kabbadi player, who decides to return at age 30. This drama stars Kangana Ranaut and Jassie Gill in the lead roles.