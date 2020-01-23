5 upcoming films focusing on women to be careful



The year 2019 saw many films such as Saand Ki Aankh, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga and Mission Mangal, among others starring female actors. The year 2020 will not be different. Presenting some unconventional and pioneering stories about women's empowerment at the forefront, this year a surprising list of films awaits the public. Here we list the power narratives …

1. Gangubai Kathiawadi

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Gangubai Kathiawadi will star Alia Bhatt in the title role. Based on Hussain Zaidi's book, Mafia Queens Of Mumbai, the film revolves around the life of Gangubai Kathiawadi, who owned a brothel and a matriarch.



2. Gunjan Saxena: the Kargil girl Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is a biographical film about the first Indian female air force pilot in combat. Directed by Sharan Sharma, the film will have Janhvi Kapoor playing Gunjan Saxena in real life.

%MINIFYHTML4f6e6e4db0b897fccbcfd1306a225c2c13% %MINIFYHTML4f6e6e4db0b897fccbcfd1306a225c2c14%





3. Shakuntala Devi

The film is a biographical film about Shakuntala Devi, who was a writer and mathematician, popularly known as a human computer. Written and directed by Anu Menon, the film will be headed by Vidya Balan.

4. Thalaivi

The appearance of Thalaivi by Kangana Ranaut has already created a stir among the audience. Directed by A. L. Vijay, the film is a biographical film about the life of the late Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Jayalalithaa.



5. Panga

Panga, by Ashwini Iyer Tiwari, revolves around a kabbadi player, who decides to return at age 30. This drama stars Kangana Ranaut and Jassie Gill in the lead roles.